Only 3 hours a week of physical activity to avoid one of the problems that scares many, especially men

There are some habits that we should start introducing into our life if we really want to take care of our health. In fact, some actions could safeguard our body, giving it the right tools to function at its best. For this reason, with the help of an expert at our side, we should understand how to move and what to do to give the body as much benefit as possible. In this case, physical activity can definitely help us achieve our goals.

Not many know it, but actually moving or playing sports can really be a great ally for our health. In fact, this type of habits somehow manage to activate our body, giving it unthinkable benefits. And we had also talked about this in the past. For example, in our previous article, we indicated a sport that, if practiced consistently, could reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. Or, in another article, we indicated the ideal walking time per week to protect the heart from dementia. Today we continue to talk about this topic, focusing on how physical activity could reduce the risk of heart disease.

It seems that 180 minutes of physical activity in 7 days would be enough (together with other precautions to be reviewed with our doctor) to remove the risk of heart disease. This is what is supported by research conducted at the prestigious Harvard School of Public Health. To report the news, in this case, it is the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which focuses on the subject and transmits the information. But be careful. The research focuses only on men, so the female gender is not involved in this case. However, it seems that physical activity increases the levels of good cholesterol in the blood to give this result. And this leads to a 38% decrease in the risk of contracting heart disease.

Therefore, we now know. Only 3 hours a week of physical activity would be enough to avoid one of the problems that scares many, especially if men. In this case, of course, we should treasure this type of information. And, once found and collected, we should talk to our trusted doctor. In fact, the health situation may not necessarily be the same for everyone. And for this, an expert can give us guidelines drawn on us, which help us understand what to do in order to really do good to our body.

