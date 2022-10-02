Only 5% of children and adolescents follow a healthy diet

At this point, it is no longer a surprising fact, but it is worries. And a lot: a new study carried out by nutrition experts from the Social Debt Observatory of the UCA and the Study Center Cepeadedicated to this theme, found that a minimum percentage of Argentine boys and adolescents meet the recommended daily consumption of healthy food: “Hardly 5% of minors eat the type and amount of healthy daily foods recommended by the dietary guidelines,” he summarized to PROFILE Dr. Sergio Britos, director of Cepea and member of the group responsible for this report. “And, on the other hand, 38% of the boys consume very infrequently protective and healthy foods. The rest – 57% – periodically combine a good and bad diet, but with some shortcomings in major food groups.

Among other striking data, the study highlights another finding: there is a low intake of legumes, a group of foods that –according to experts– is “relatively” cheap and provides a very good nutritional profile. However, it is usually a little used option. It is, according to the experts, one of the food groups that would need to be especially promoted by specific educational policies.

Another fact that the work highlighted is that 27% of the boys make a frequent consumption of sugary drinks and sodas. And one in six children overeat dairy products. cake shop. Both categories are significant because they are “tracers” of the excess sugar that makes up the children’s diet. On the other hand, this figure is aggravated by remembering that –in both cases– the trend shows an increase in this consumption as the socioeconomic level of households improves. At the same time, the quality of food also gets worse as the socioeconomic level of households declines.

The report found a look positive: the consumption of dairy products showed an acceptable pattern, particularly in the analysis of the quality of what is eaten at breakfast: 90% of the boys eat dairy products in some way (alone, in infusions or yogurt). A third of the milk supply comes from milk in infusions. Almost all (98%) of the breakfasts that combine dairy products with some other food group usually include bread or cereals as the main companion.

Britos ended by explaining to this medium that “this report points out important data to be able to think about better policies and specific educational measures to improve the quality of food. It is that the low quality of the average diet of Argentine children and adolescents does not happen so much due to the excessive consumption of “negative” foods, on an occasional basis, but rather it is based on a low number of portions of healthy ingredients that include fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes and low-fat dairy products, among others”.

The problem of the “bad grade of the diet that our children eat has a greater imprint on the reduced consumption of healthy ingredients more than with the high consumption of foods of poor nutritional quality”, he concluded.