only 5 remain in the orange zone

According to the update of Thursday 9 December of the Covid risk map of the ECDC Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Puglia and Sardinia are located in the orange zone, and Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Valle d’Aosta and Friuli Venezia Giulia are colored with dark red.

All of Italy is colored red, with 4 regions even in dark red, with the exception of 5, which remain in the orange band: this is what emerges from the risk map drawn up byEcdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which classifies the areas at greater or lesser risk of spreading the Coronavirus. According to the update of today, Thursday 9 December, only Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Puglia and Sardinia are still colored orange, i.e. with a lower incidence of Covid, while Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Valle d’Aosta and Friuli Venezia Giulia are in the dark red area. At the European level, the situation in Eastern countries remains serious while France is worsening.

The situation of Italy on the EU map

So this week all of Italy is colored red except for Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Puglia And Sardinia, which are in the orange zone, and Veneto, Autonomous province of Bolzano, Aosta Valley And Friuli Venezia Giulia, which instead are colored in dark red. No region is green, i.e. low-risk Covid according to the ECDC map. Remember that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates the Covid risk map every week on Thursday based on the data received up to the previous Tuesday with the restrictions to be imposed on the free movement of citizens in the EU.

The meaning of colors in the ECDC map

As we know, in the ECDC map they are colored with green Regions that have less than 25 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks: in addition, a positive rate of less than 4% is required. In Orange areas with less than 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants are included if the positivity rate is equal to or greater than 4%, or those between 25 and 150 cases with a rate of less than 4%. In Red there are the Regions that in the last 14 days have registered between 50 and 150 cases and a positivity rate of less than 4%, or those that have between 150 and 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Finally, they are found in dark red areas with more than 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The Covid situation in Europe

The Covid situation in Europe remains serious, where the dark red color prevails. To worry are the countries of the East but also the Greece and the France. On the other hand, in addition to Italy, they are also stable Spain And Portugal. “We are in the midst of an extremely serious situation with high transmission levels of the Delta variant. And, given the uncertainties about Omicron, in addition to an already serious situation we must take precautionary measures now. We therefore need aurgent and strong action now to help us keep transmission low, alleviate the heavy burden on health systems and keep vulnerable people safe during the upcoming holiday period, in which contacts between groups of people are increasing “, the ECDC had specified only yesterday, providing updates. on the Covid emergency in Europe.