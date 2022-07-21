Only 5 women appear in the list of the highest paid actors and actresses of 2022 | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.-This Wednesday afternoon, Variety magazine revealed the list of the highest paid actors of this 2022in which it was revealed who are the bosses in the complicated world of Hollywood.

What certainly caught the attention of the list of the 25 names that appear in the article was that only five of these 20 correspond to women who have excelled on the big screen.

As number one on this list appears the great actor Tom Cruise, who thanks to his character in the sequel to “Top Gun”, It managed to obtain the amount of 100 million dollars, which makes it the historical one with the most earnings in the genre this year.

Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio follow with 35 and 30 million respectively, however, up to 17th place is where women begin to make themselves visible.

The women on this list are:

This site is occupied by the actress Margot Robbie and the 12. 5 million she earned for her role as Barbie in the live action tape of the famous doll, and which has not yet been released.

Below Robbie appears the young Millie Bobby Brown, protagonist of the famous series “Stranger Things”, but this was not the product that placed her on the18th place of the best paidotherwise the second part of “Enola Holmes”a project that he also shares with Netflix and for which he would have charged 10 million dollars.

Until the place 22 is foundto Emily Blunt and in the 24th the veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis with 4 and 3.5 million and in the last place is Anya-Taylor Joy, with 1.8 million for the film “Furiosa”.

The listing has generated great debate among the media, who do not consider some of these salaries fair, especially that of Margot who, having a main role in the film and being one of the producers received the same salary as Ryan Gosling, the actor who plays Ken in the project.

