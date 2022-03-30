Only 6 movies and series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will hit theaters and Disney Plus in 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will receive “only” six new additions between movies and series in this 2022.

The Moon Knight series will kick off the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe tomorrow. The Disney Plus series is the first Marvel project of the year.

After a hectic 2021 in which the UCM launched 9 projects between series and movies, there is a lot of expectation to see what this 2022 holds for us.

However, it seems that Marvel Studios has lifted its foot a bit. This year we will only receive six new content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Thailand branch of Marvel Studios has confirmed that only six ongoing projects will reach the general public this year. This reduces the number expected by many by one.

As most of you know, the projects will be: Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

น นน กรภัทร์, อาเล็เล็ ธีรเดช และและ ดีน ตัวตัวน “3 เจน เนเเรชัน ขขง แฟน มาร์ เวล เมืเมืง ไทย” ร่วม ฉลฉลง #ยุคแห่งมาร์เวล En น รับ ภาพยนตร์ และ ออริจินัลซีรีส์ ในจั รวาลมาร์เวล หรืื Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) แห่ง ปี 2022 ทั้งหมด 6 เรื่ื่ง ให้ แฟน ๆ ได้ ตั้ง ตาร อ ยาว ตลตลด ทั้ง ปี ปี pic.twitter.com/nMRdtpjwlz — Marvel Studios Thailand (@MarvelThailand) March 28, 2022

At first, it was expected that season 2 of What if…? arrive in 2022, but it seems that it will not be like that. The animated series will probably return in 2023 with new episodes.

moon knight is the imminent series that arrives tomorrow on Disney Plus. Oscar Isaac becomes Marc Spectora deadly mercenary with the powers of the avatar of the Egyptian God of the Moon and Vengeance, Khonshū.

On May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will land in theaters. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen They must deal with an increasingly unstable multiverse that threatens their very reality.

Ms. Marvel will arrive at the UCM on June 8. the very young Iman Vellami will become Khamala Khana Captain Marvel fan who will soon become a superhero in her own right.

Thunderbolts for Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on July 8. Natalie Portman returns to the MCU with Chris Hemsworth to turn Jane Foster into the Mighty Thor.

Sometime in the second half of 2022, yet to be determined, She-Hulk will arrive on Disney Plus. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Waltersthe cousin of Bruce Banner.

To finish, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would arrive on November 11. The eventful production of the film has meant that its shooting ended just a week ago. Will they have time to have post-production on time?

Although they are less, six projects released this year is not bad for Marvel Studios. Practically, they allow them to cover the entire year. Let’s remember that the beginning of 2022 has been relatively covered by Spider-Man: No Way Home.