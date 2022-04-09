If you like to read, take the opportunity to take the complete Amazon Kindle for only 69.99 euros. Plus, you’ll get 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited.

The bell Amazon “Spring Deals” It is giving us great opportunities to get a good technology team at the best price. If you are one of those who love reading, it is the best time to get the popular Kindle of Amazon, because it goes down to the €69.99, only for a few days and with a gift included. Without a doubt, it is one of the best eBook readers you can buy.

The usual price of this Kindle is 89.99 euros, so if you buy it now you save 20 euros. Also, that gift we were talking about is 3 free months of Kindle Unlimitedwhich will allow you access millions of e-books without paying a penny. Not everything is positive, because you must bear in mind that the offer is only valid for a few days. Before it returns to its original price, take the opportunity to get this top reader.

Buy the Amazon Kindle on sale

As always, we start by talking about the design of the device on offer. This Kindle is characterized by being a model very comfortable for reading, weighing 174 grams and a thickness of 8.7 millimeters, so you can use it for hours without being bothersome. That small size is also positive for another aspect: you can always take it with you when you go out of the house.

You will see the text in a 6 inch screen with a density of 167 dpi, with a gray scale of 16 different tones. The screen has integrated light, so you can read in dimly lit environments. You can set the light level of the screen, so it will always be perfect. On the other hand, it has 8GB of storageenough to store hundreds of books.

Kindle Unlimited is priced at 9.99 euros, so these 3 free months represent a saving of 30 euros.

In terms of autonomy, the Amazon Kindle can reach up to 4 weeks with an approximate use of half an hour each day. As always, the final battery life depends on each user, although this way you can use it for several weeks without having to go through the charger.

This ebook reader comes with a great gift: 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited (PVP of 9.99 euros per month). You don’t have to pay a penny more to access Amazon’s huge library of e-books, with millions of different titles so you always have something new to read. Be careful, if you do not want to pay once this free period has passed, remember to unsubscribe at the right time.

If you love to immerse yourself in reading in your spare time, this Amazon Kindle is a must buy to enjoy the best features at the cheapest price. It is yours for only 69.99 euros And with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited (you save 30 euros more), what are you waiting for to take advantage of the occasion?

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

