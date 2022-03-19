Only 8% of Dominicans identify as black, according to study

Santo Domingo, DR.

Only 8% of Dominicans define themselves as black, according to the results of a survey published this Friday in the country’s capital, where Afro-descendants represent the majority of the population.

Instead, 45% of Dominicans consider themselves Indian18% define themselves as white, 16% as brown and 9% mulatto, according to the Racial and Ethnic Self-Perception survey in the Dominican Republic, which interviewed 1,309 people over 18 years of age.

The research, whose objective is to contribute to the generation of a dialogue and reflection on Afro-descendants in the country, was carried out by the United Nations Population Fund (Unfpa) and was presented during the Dialogue of Drumsactivity organized to address the issue of Afro-descendants in the country.

The survey revealed that the intervieweesand they identify with up to 27 racial ethnic categories, among them light Indian, cinnamon Indian, light white and dark white, light brown or “lavaíto” (lavadito).

As the educational level increases, he adds, there is a greater tendency to identify as mulatto and less tendency to consider themselves Indian or white.

The older they are, the less likely they are to identify as brown and the more likely they are to describe themselves as Indian, while women tend to identify more as brunette.

In the presentation, the Deputy Minister of Multilateral Foreign Policy, Rubén Silié, affirmed that in the Dominican Republic “we are all Afro-descendants, even the whites, And we have to claim it.”

Silié explained that in the country there are racial prejudices and a “false” construction of nationality, imposed by “dominant currents”, which are based on a cultural heritage from the time of independence and the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961 ).

He explained that since the Dominican Republic became independent from Haiti, in the 19th century there was an attempt to “overturn all the cultural references” of the Dominican Republic towards Hispanic and Spanish culture and the “black ingredient” of Dominican nationality was “overshadowed”. .

This denial of blackness was also maintained during the Trujillo dictatorship, a time when indigenism was also exalted, which explains why many people identify themselves as indigenous, despite the fact that the native peoples of the island were exterminated in the century XVI.

The presentation of the survey was attended by the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell; and the director for Latin America and the Caribbean of Unpfa, Harold Robinson Davis, among others.