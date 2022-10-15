Only 99 pesos per month! Netflix launches new economic plan

Netflix launches a new economic plan for only 99 pesos per month!

Recently the famous platform from Netflix has finally released its new plan cheap at only 99 pesos per month, something that could undoubtedly make subscriptions go up more.

That’s right, Netflix, the streaming giant, unveiled its new “Basic with Ads” package for 99 pesos per month.

It should be noted that this package will have advertising which will last 4 to 5 minutes for each hour of content, in addition, some content will not be viewable due to licenses.

In fact, with its new plan, Netflix is ​​ahead of Disney+who will offer a similar service in the United States.

And it is that with the aim of attracting more subscribers, Netflix recently announced that it will add a fourth plan within its range of services, which will cost only 99 pesos per month and will be available for Mexico from November.

According to the entertainment company, this plan will be called “Basic with ads” and, as its name says, it will have 4 to 5 minutes of advertising for every hour of content.

Each commercial will last from 15 to 30 seconds, broadcasting before and after each series or movie.

They also reported that many titles are not available with this new plan, due to some license issues, however, they stressed that they are already working so that they may be available in the future.

While in terms of the available devices, the company stressed that, like the basic plan, those who contract this profile will only be able to use the application on one and that the content will be available in HD.

It should be noted that in addition to Mexico, the “Basic with ads” will be available for 11 other countries: Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, Spain, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

But that is not all, since in the same way, the Disney + platform will launch a similar service in the next month of December, although it will only be available in the country of the United States, costing approximately 8 dollars per month, it is say, approximately 160 Mexican pesos.

With the economic plan, the famous platform with the red logo will have a total of four plans available: Basic with ads at 99 pesos per month, Basic at a cost of 139 pesos per month, Standard at 219 pesos per month and Premium with a value of 299 per month.