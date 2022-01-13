only a fine (Inter also punished)

Leonardo Bonucci was punished by the Sports Judge only with a fine after the attack on Mozzillo at the end of the Super Cup won by Inter. However, the Nerazzurri club was also punished.

The final of Italian Super Cup won byInter against the Juventus, was marked by a very serious episode that caused a lot of discussion. Right at the last second, after Sanchez’s goal in the final second overtime, Leonardo Bonucci, who had not managed to enter the field from the bench to beat the now imminent penalties, despite Juve’s requests to commit a tactical foul, vehemently yanked an Inter manager. He is the secretary of the Nerazzurri first team, Cristiano Mozzillo.

The latter was the victim of an intimidating attitude on the part of the Juventus defender, with a lot of tugs, blows on the chest and pointed index, towards the Nerazzurri secretary, very intimidated. Only the intervention of some members of the Juventus bench, Landucci first of all, Allegri’s deputy, and then the reserve assistant referee Longo, prevented the worst by removing Bonucci who was still accusing Mozzillo from a distance. “Don’t exult in my face, what the f *** are you doing? I’ll kill you” Bonucci would have told him according to the reconstruction of the facts provided by ‘Il Tempo’. A serious episode that could have cost him dearly and instead the Sports Judge decided to punish the player with a fine only.

In fact, the following is read in the official press release issued by the Sports Judge: “Fine of 10 thousand euros to Leonardo Bonucci: at the 16th of the second overtime, he became the protagonist of an altercation with a manager of the opposing team who came from the same tug: infringement detected by a member of the federal prosecutor’s office “. So the Juventus defender who took a really big risk and who instead was pardoned by the Sports Judge with a fine, gets away with it.

Economic sanction of 5 thousand euros also for Inter, as is always evident from the press release: “For failing to prevent entry into the playground of a manager not included in the list who was staying near the opponent’s bench; infringement detected by an employee of the federal prosecutor “. In this case it was not specified whether or not it could be the same Mozzillo or not.