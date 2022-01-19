only a genius finds the egg among the bunnies

Test: can you see what is hidden among the many colorful bunnies? A difficult visual challenge. Courage! Test your skills.

A particularly complex visual test it has spread widely on the web, putting a lot of users to the test. At first glance it may seem simple, but it is very treacherous as well it will take as much calm and concentration as possible to resolve it.

Trials like this are very useful for training the mind and sight. The more you do, the higher the success rate. Take some time to relax and remove all the distractions and thoughts that assail you. Take some time out for yourself and regain your strength. Do not underestimate these games because they are designed to confuse your ideas. Specifically, you will have to track down a hidden element among many colored bunnies. Do you think you can do it?

Test finds the hidden object among the bunnies

The image depicts many colorful bunnies rounded shape. The element to be found has camouflaged itself really well, so keep your eyes peeled! Pay attention to the details, but be careful not to cross your eyes. The colors are very strong.

Know that it has been estimated that only 5% of users managed to solve it. The time available is very little, you will only have 30 seconds. Keep time using a stopwatch and as soon as you feel confident and energized let it go. To make the challenge more exciting you can play in the company of friends and relatives, surely you will have much more fun than doing it individually.

The object you need to find is an egg. Then? Ready to start the challenge? If you haven’t been able to locate it, don’t worry you will have other opportunities to try and win. At the moment try to do as many tests as possible to train your visual and logical skills.

Below you will find the solution: