only a parasite is capable of killing a beast

While in the thirties crime novels focused on the mystery, the profile of the murderer, the modus operandi and the ingenuity of the detectives, now they focus on the mental health and psychological profile of the protagonists. «The beast must die», the audiovisual adaptation of the 1938 novel, takes the opportunity to recondition the characters, revealing their personality and their past with the help of the character of the psychologist, a resource widely used in today’s thrillers. Furthermore, this plot reminiscent of other British thrillers like “Broadchurch”. The same landscapes of the British coast, a police inspector with a dark past and a woman in search of justice.

Frances, played by Cush Jumbo, is a homeless mother who suffers as Justice abandons the hit-and-run case in which she lost her six-year-old son. Impotence devours Francis’ life and she decides to dedicate the rest of her days to unmasking the author. As she seeks justice on her behalf, a new police inspector Nigel (Billy Howle) arrives in the region. Nigel, unlike Francis, seeks to bury the past and with the help of therapy tries to overcome the recent death of his partner, for which he continues to blame himself and suffers from post-traumatic stress. Anxiety attacks occur in the series. Nigel finds himself upon arrival with the case of Francis’s son, which had almost fallen into oblivion, but soon realizes that there are too many coincidences. Suspicion that the local police station has covered up the crime begins to grow on him.

