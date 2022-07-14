only a parasite is capable of killing a beast

While in the thirties crime novels focused on the mystery, the profile of the murderer, the modus operandi and the ingenuity of the detectives, now they focus on the mental health and psychological profile of the protagonists. «The beast must die», the audiovisual adaptation of the 1938 novel, takes the opportunity to recondition the characters, revealing their personality and their past with the help of the character of the psychologist, a resource widely used in today’s thrillers. Furthermore, this plot reminiscent of other British thrillers like “Broadchurch”. The same landscapes of the British coast, a police inspector with a dark past and a woman in search of justice.

Frances, played by Cush Jumbo, is a homeless mother who suffers as Justice abandons the hit-and-run case in which she lost her six-year-old son. Impotence devours Francis’ life and she decides to dedicate the rest of her days to unmasking the author. As she seeks justice on her behalf, a new police inspector Nigel (Billy Howle) arrives in the region. Nigel, unlike Francis, seeks to bury the past and with the help of therapy tries to overcome the recent death of his partner, for which he continues to blame himself and suffers from post-traumatic stress. Anxiety attacks occur in the series. Nigel finds himself upon arrival with the case of Francis’s son, which had almost fallen into oblivion, but soon realizes that there are too many coincidences. Suspicion that the local police station has covered up the crime begins to grow on him.

Jared Harris (Mad Men) plays the abusive businessman George guilty of that outrage and whose influences in the area constantly complicate the investigation. Francis, desperate, has no choice but to pose as a crime novelist and go door to door collecting testimonies from residents of the area where the crime occurred. This mother relives every day the last scenes that she shared with her son. Flashbacks are the order of the day in this series, the past is fundamental in the development of the characters, who cannot leave their traumas behind.

Like many of those who actually suffer these tragedies, Francis is exhausted from being only seen as a victim and for that reason decides to find an alibi, thus avoiding the pity of society. Her last resort wears him down when she discovers that the only way to take down her enemy is from within her. It is at this moment when the plot reaches true tension, so much so that it reminds in some scenes of the “Oscar-winning” film “Parasite”. Like those South Korean occupiers, Francis will infiltrate George’s family to plot his revenge. she is ready for anything

Thus, this series of six 45-minute episodes premieres today on AMC+. From the homonymous novel, the creators of the series have been Gaby Chiappe and Dome Karukoski.

AMC+ arrives stomping

Just a few weeks ago this audiovisual giant announced the launch of its own streaming service in Spain with a multitude of titles and news, including the series released today. But also, in the coming months, AMC+ will offer more original series, such as the launch of a new franchise based on the best-selling Anne Rice: “Interview with the Vampire”starring Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass, and “Mayfair Witches” with Alexandra Daddario.