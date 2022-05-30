Only a true fan will have 10/10 in this general knowledge quiz on Marvel films
Published on
By Alexia Malige
For almost 15 years, have you been following all the adventures of the MCU superheroes? So prove the extent of your knowledge on the subject by answering this general knowledge quiz on Marvel films. Good luck !
IF THIS QUIZ IS NOT DISPLAYING CORRECTLY FOR YOU, CLICK HERE.
What was the first Marvel feature film to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar?
©Disney/Marvel
This is Black Panther, which received 7 nominations in 2019. The film then left with three golden statuettes, rewarding music, costumes and sets.
Which of these actors has played several different roles in the MCU?
Gemma Chan
Gwyneth Paltrow
Michael Keaton
Jake Gyllenhaal
Gemma Chan plays both Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in The Eternals.
How many Marvel movies have the Russo Brothers made in total?
© Marvel/Disney
They made four, namely Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Which MCU actors were friends in college?
© Marvel/Disney
Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke were together at Yale University and both dreamed of one day starring in a Marvel movie.
Where in the Marvel timeline does the Black Widow movie take place?
© Marvel/Disney
The action of the film is anchored between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Which Charmed actress does Guardians of the Galaxy wink at?
Rose McGowan
Shannen Doherty
Holly Marie Combs
Alyssa Milano
Peter Quill’s ship is called the Milano in reference to Alyssa Milano, because the superhero was a fan of the character of Samantha from the series Madame is served when he was young.
In which movie did Stan Lee make his last cameo?
©Disney/Marvel
Stan Lee last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, driving a car in the 70s.
In the post-credits scene of Avengers at the Shawarma restaurant, what artifice did Chris Evans have to wear?
© Marvel/Disney
The actor had to wear a facial prosthesis to camouflage his beard, which he was then growing out for the filming of Snowpiercer.
Which actress was cut during the editing of Avengers: Endgame?
Katherine Langford was supposed to play Morgan, Tony Stark’s daughter, but the scene was eventually deleted.
Finally, what is the first Marvel film to have been (co)directed by a woman?
Captain Marvel
Black Widow
Ant-Man and the Wasp
The Eternals
This is Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.
Congratulation !
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
You know superheroes! You never miss the release of a single Marvel movie, so follow the stories of iconic MCU characters closely. For you, this quiz turned out to be very easy, which allowed you to obtain an absolutely perfect score. A huge congratulations!
Good game !
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
Despite a few omissions, you have just proven that you are a big fan of the MCU. So far, you’ve seen all the Marvel movies and don’t intend to stop there. Beautiful and hectic adventures still await you and promise you some great cinema experiences.
Medium
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
You certainly like the Marvel universe a lot, but not to the point of being an incredible fan. So you know the basics about the MCU, but suffer from some gaps when it comes to anecdotes or a little more specific details.
Bad !
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
You prefer the DC universe, right?
Alexia Malige
Journalist