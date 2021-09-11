only a year and a half ago, the parents were hospitalized

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Williams, has posted a video on the web in which he openly professes no vax. Initially, the singer son of art seems to be in favor of the vaccine, but then reveals himself for what it is: a no vax (or antivax, as you prefer), meanwhile even defining the virus as a fucking flu.

Chet Hanks video

“I’ve been undecided about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never talked about it, but with the amount of people I know recently who have contracted COVID and with the numbers on the rise, I think it’s important for me to say that I got it. the vaccine, I think everyone should get vaccinated, ”Chet Hanks says at the beginning of the video, acting convincingly. Then adding: “It is very important that we all do it”.

At first, the video looks like a serious video through which Tom Hanks’ 90-year-old son wants to encourage his followers to vaccinate.

But then, at the most beautiful, he begins to reveal his no vax convictions: “But! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I’ve never had covid. You won’t skewer me with that fucking needle! “

Chet is against, parents are for (after contracting the face)

After these claims, Chet Hanks goes on to claim that he doesn’t believe in the pandemic and that the virus would simply cause a fucking flu. According to the son of Tom Hanks, the vaccine is not the solution against the virus, but the contraction of the virus itself. According to him, however, the weakest should isolate themselves at home.

And to think that Tom Hanks and Rita Williams, that is his parents, were among the first to contract the virus at the beginning of March 2020. They were also among the first to donate their antibodies for vaccination research, declaring themselves ready to get the vaccine when their turn comes.

It is not clear why Chet Hanks developed these no vax ideas.

However, we are sure that the paternal affection will not fail if it is true that his father Hanks had declared that he loved him unconditionally in 2015, when he had come out in the open telling of his fight against drug addiction.