only Apple sells more phones than a year ago

Smartphone shipments were down 11% from a year earlier, but Apple grew 8% on the back of demand for the iPhone 13 and the newly unveiled 2022 iPhone SE.

Although the mass vaccination of the population has allowed us to return to apparent normality, the economic crisis derived from this pandemic and the shortage of chips worldwide have caused global mobile sales to slow down and keep plummeting.

Well, rather, we should say that global smartphone sales have fallen for almost everyone, since Apple is the only manufacturer that sell more phones than a year ago.

This is the global smartphone market today

A recent report published by the market analysis company Canalys reveals that, in the first quarter of 2022, global smartphone shipments reached 311.2 million units, which represents 11% less compared to the same period of the previous year.

If we break down the data by brand, the only one that sells more than last year is Apple, which, with 56.5 million units soldexperience a growth of 8% compared to the previous year thanks to the demand for the iPhone 13 and the newly introduced iPhone SE 2022.

As for the rest of the manufacturers, Samsung continues to lead the ranking of global smartphone shipments with 73.7 million units sold, but loses 4% compared to the previous yearHonor dominated the Chinese market for the first time after its separation from Huawei and Xiaomi’s sales fell more than 30% year-on-year in the Middle East and Africa in the first quarter of 2022.

There is very little left for 1 in 3 mobile phones in the world to be an iPhone

According to Canalys analysts, the reasons for this slowdown are several, but, without a doubt, the most prominent are high inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19 restrictions, and global chip shortages. Although the forecasts are more promising for the coming months, since it is expected that component shortages begin to decrease, thereby relieving some of the cost pressure suffered by manufacturers of mobile devices.

