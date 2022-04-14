only Asus, Apple and Dell come off well

Gartner has published its estimates of the computer market for the first quarter of 2022, which closed with 77.5 million units distributed worldwidea figure that represents a significant setback compared to the same quarter of last year, that left almost 84 million computers sold.

This quarter was marked by highly advanced vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 in most countries and a much more stable and manageable health situation than in the first quarter of 2021, with which these figures are compared. Even so, the shortage of chips and worldwide logistical problems, especially in maritime transport, may be behind this drop in sales, more notable for some manufacturers than for others.





Lenovo remains the leading manufacturer, with more than 18 million computers distributed. HP and Dell complete the podium, being also the only ones to exceed the psychological figure of ten million, and sharing between them three almost two thirds of the entire computer market.

Apple, fourth on the list, slightly exceeded seven million Macs distributed, a good figure if we compare it with its first quarters of previous years that is clearly catapulted by the presentation at the end of the year of the MacBook Pro with ARM architecture and focused on the professional range with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which were being awaited by many users eager to renew their equipment in the face of a transition in development.





Even so, 2021 was also a year, just like 2020, although not during the first quarter, with very good computer sales figures, precisely due to the effects of the pandemic in many people and companies that had to adapt to remote work in order to continue their activity. Faced with such growth, a drop in sales could be expected… although it has not been so for everyone, only for some.





The fault is in the chrome book. According to Gartner itself, Chromebooks achieved an unprecedented explosion in demand, especially in the United States, a market of more than 300 million people and not as old as the Spanish one —these computers are usually destined for educational centers—.

A year later, his winter came. Without their presence in the market, the industry would have grown 3.3% year-on-year instead of falling more than 7%. Lenovo and HP, two of the three most affected manufacturers, are manufacturers of computers with the Google operating system.

IDC also published its market estimates, very similar to Gartner’s, in fact identical in some cases.