“Only dialogue leads to conflict resolution”. And remember the violence against women and bullied adolescents – Corriere.it

Pope Francis, in the traditional message to the city and to the world before the Christmas blessing, remembers the peoples of Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and other countries at war

VATICAN CITT – In this time of pandemic we realize it even more. Our capacity for social relations is severely tested; the tendency to withdraw, to go it alone, to give up going out, to meet, to do things together is strengthened. And also on an international level there is the risk of not wanting to talk, the risk that the complex crisis will lead to choosing shortcuts rather than the longer paths of dialogue; but these alone, in reality, lead to conflict resolution and shared and lasting benefits.

Francesco looks out at noon from the central Loggia of San Pietro and pronounces the traditional Urbi et Orbi, the message to the city and the world before the blessing on Christmas day. As every year he retraces the sufferings of the world, wars, international crises, but also daily pains: Son of God, comforts victims of violence against women that is rampant in this pandemic time. Offer hope to children and adolescents who are bullied and abused. From’ consolation and affection for the elderly, especially to the more lonely ones. It gives serenity and unity to families, primary place of education and basis of the social fabric.

A long reflection focused on the need for dialogue. On the seventh centenary of his death, the Pope quotes Dante and explains that today, “the love that moves the sun and the other stars” became flesh to dialogue with us. Why God does not want to make a monologue, but a dialogue. God himself, Father and Son and Holy Spirit, dialogue, eternal and infinite communion of love and life. And by coming into the world, in the Person of the Incarnate Word, God showed us the way of encounter and dialogue.

Like every year, after all, the list of pains is long. Indeed, while the announcement of the birth of the Savior, source of true peace, resounds around us and throughout the world, we still see so many conflicts, crises and contradictions. They seem to never end and we hardly notice it anymore. We have become so used to it that immense tragedies are now passed over in silence. We risk not hearing the cry of pain and despair of so many of our brothers and sisters.

So Francesco lists: Let’s think about the Syrian people, which has been experiencing a war for over a decade that has caused many victims and an incalculable number of refugees. Let’s look at Iraq, who still struggles to get up after a long conflict. We listen to the cry of the children that rises from the Yemen, where a huge tragedy, forgotten by everyone, has been taking place for years in silence, causing deaths every day. We remember the ongoing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, which drag on without solution, with ever greater social and political consequences. Let us not forget Bethlehem, the place where Jesus saw the light and which lives difficult times also due to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, which prevents pilgrims from reaching the Holy Land, with negative effects on the life of the population. Let’s think about the Lebanon, which is suffering from an unprecedented crisis with very worrying economic and social conditions.

The list becomes prayer, the Pope spells out: Baby Jesus, give peace and harmony to the Middle East and to the whole world. Support those who are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to populations forced to flee their homeland; comforts the Afghan people, which for over forty years has been severely tested by conflicts that have prompted many to leave the country. King of the people, he helps political authorities to pacify societies upset by tensions and conflicts. Support the people of Myanmar, where intolerance and violence often affect the Christian community and places of worship, and obscure the peaceful face of that population. Be light and support for those who believe and work, also going against the tide, in favor of encounter and dialogue, and do not allow them to spread in Ukraine the metastases of a gangrenous conflict.

And again: Prince of Peace, attend Ethiopia in rediscovering the path of reconciliation and peace through a sincere confrontation that puts the needs of the population first. Hear the cry of the people of the region of Sahel, who experience the violence of international terrorism. Turn your gaze to the peoples of the gods North African countries who are plagued by divisions, unemployment and economic disparity; and relieves the suffering of the many brothers and sisters who suffer from internal conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan. Make them prevail in the hearts of the peoples of the American continent the values ​​of solidarity, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence, through dialogue, mutual respect and the recognition of the rights and cultural values ​​of all human beings.

The pandemic is not over, the pontiff repeats his appeal that everyone, even in the poorest countries, receive the necessary care: God-with-us, grant health to the sick and inspire all people of good will to find the most suitable solutions for overcome the health crisis and its consequences. Make hearts generous, to get the necessary care, especially vaccines, to the populations most in need. Reward all those who show attention and dedication in caring for family members, the sick and the weakest.

And then the many often forgotten wars, migrations: Child of Bethlehem, allow the many prisoners of war, civilian and military, of recent conflicts to return home soon, and to those who are incarcerated for political reasons. Do not leave us indifferent in the face of the tragedy of migrants, displaced persons and refugees. Their eyes ask us not to turn away, not to deny the humanity that unites us, to make their stories our own and not to forget their dramas.

In the end, caring for the Earth ravaged by climate change: Eternal word that you became flesh, make us attentive to our common home, also suffering from the neglect with which we often treat it, and encourage political authorities to find effective agreements so that the next generations can live in a respectful environment of life.

The last word, again, a prayer: O Christ, born for us, teach us to walk with You on the paths of peace.