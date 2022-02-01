“Only fake news, the left apologize”

The story is now quite well known: on the eve of the “Day of Remembrance” some leaflets with the effigy of the duce printed in the center and a long fascist panegyric were found in several mailboxes in the houses of the Borgo Trento district in Verona. announced the alleged opening of a new gym in the city, precisely one “Gym of fascism”. The singular discovery had produced two opposite reactions on the political level: in the center-left disdain and dismay, in the center-right caution and skepticism. The evolution of the story then took place when in the past few hours the one who declared himself to be the author of the flyer at the center of the controversy explained in an interview that he had made the gesture in question not so much to claim the alleged qualities of Fascist education, but rather in a provocative way to denounce the equally alleged spread of neo-fascist organizations in the city. The self-styled author of the leaflet would also be the subject of an inevitable conversation with the Digos agents in these hours, of which it will certainly be interesting to know the developments.

In this framework of overall presumption with variable gradation, it is the ones that are certain and inevitable controversy. After the lunges of the center-left, the dubitabonde replies of the center-right, now from League to Brothers of Italy, in the figure of the mayor Federico Sboarina himself, points the finger at the “mud machine” that would paint Verona in black even when on the palette of current events there would be only the, highly questionable, black humor which color to use. With regard to the “fake flyers” distributed in Borgo Trento, the declarations of the honorable member have come very close Vito Comencini and of the Lega council group at Palazzo Barbieri: «The exponents of the Verona center-left, La Paglia, Bertucco, Benini, Vallani and Ferrari, fueling yet another media case on” Fascist Verona “, prove to be enemies of our city». Thus we read in the note signed by the members of the Lega council group, Vito Comencini, Anna Grassi, Alberto Zelger, Laura Bocchi, Andrea Velardi, Alessandro Gennari and Andrea Bacciga, who then add: “We ask the candidate for mayor of that area , Damiano Tommasi, to officially distance himself from this vulgar way of campaigning ”. Finally, the note from the League concludes with a further exhortation addressed to the center-left area: “Now Bertucco, Benini, La Paglia, Vallani and Ferrari apologize to Verona and the Veronese and, given the timing I suspect – the leaflets were distributed close to “Remembrance Day” – disassociate themselves ».

Likewise, also the mayor of the Scala family Federico Sboarina he did not fail to underline what he judges to be the blunder of the center-left, after having previously called for caution by rejecting any criticism coming from the opposition on the subject: «The Veronese left does not lose its vice. Once again with wicked timing he threw mud on our city, instrumentally acting as an amplifier for a “hoax” in bad taste ». So the mayor of Verona commented via social media on coming out of the anonymous author of the leaflet announcing the claim black gym in the city. Sboarina himself then concluded: «The good of Verona is done with a serious administration and not with a low policy made up of spurious and baseless attacks. Now at least apologize to all the Veronese ».