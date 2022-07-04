“Only for two years there have been more vacancies for mir than for graduated doctors”

He directs the Faculty of Medicine with the most students in Spain. Are there enough medical professors to teach?

Physicians are worryingly decreasing in all medical degrees, and especially in basic sciences, there are fewer and fewer. We believe that all health degrees are welcome as professors in this Faculty and we are proud to have mathematicians, physicists, biologists, pharmacists, among others, but we also believe that it is important that there is a significant number of doctors. In Clinical Sciences, which have to be doctors, yes or yes, interest in university teaching is declining since accreditations are complex, the training period is very long and when people reach a level of stability it is much greater and, in In short, the average life of a university professor is very short. It is not so much that few enter but that they enter for a short time. In this regard, work is being done with the Ministry of Health and Education and attempts are being made to find alternatives, although it is difficult to find simple solutions to complex problems.

What would be the specialties that need more reinforcement?

All. It is true that in family medicine there are very few accredited, but that is a general problem. Now I am in one of the evaluation committees of Aneca, the National Agency for Quality Evaluation and Accreditation, and the number of doctors who want to be accredited is very low compared to other health degrees.

Classes are held in the building attached to the Clinical Hospital. Is teaching well organized?

It’s crazy. Having the Faculty dismembered causes us many problems and is not functional. In my case, my job is at the Clinic. I have a class in the third year at the Faculty and a class in the fifth year that is in the classroom, and above all they are followed. It was a mistake not to make the new Faculty, but they are decisions that are made. I understand the economic and financing difficulties of the University of Santiago, but I am the Dean of Medicine and with a part in San Francisco and a part in the classroom, it is not the best model. I know of other faculties that have built a new hospital and at the same time built the faculty next door, but in Santiago we are different.

Galicia did not manage to cover all the mir positions, especially in family medicine. What is your opinion on this matter?

We train doctors, we do not train specialists. If people choose cardiology, anesthesia or surgery we simply put on the market ‘graduate trained to do all medical specialties’ and then it depends a lot on what you want to do and where. I think we are facing an administrative problem in the choice of places and as a doctor I regret that there are vacancies. What is clear is that what the students of the USC School of Medicine choose, they do so freely. You don’t have to convince them to do one thing or another. I always tell them that they don’t have to do the whole race here, that they take risks and travel. That ‘that they stay in Santiago, that we hire them’ seems to me to be backward.

In Galicia, there are more than 150 family doctors who will be 65 years old in 2022 and about 300 who are already over that age, according to a recent report by the Sergas General Directorate of Human Resources. How is the generational change?

There are 8,000 doctors in Spain who are unemployed and cannot access the mir. Why this obsession to say that there are no doctors? Only for two years there have been more mir vacancies than medical graduates in the country. In addition, at this time a new Faculty of Medicine is going to be opened. A short time ago we were 29 centers and now we are going to exceed fifty.

Is there a change in trend regarding the specialties most in demand by the mires?

There are specialties that traditionally have very good numbers, but everything is very variable. Cardiology or dermatology are usually the ones that always get points. What I do not agree with is a debate that has taken place on social networks regarding the fact that the first places are taken by specialties that have more private activity than others. I believe that a very small percentage of those who choose the mir are based on economic criteria. In addition, it is clear that some specialties are more attractive than others, but it will not depend on the professor who has taught you because I do not think that professors in one area are better than others in all medical schools. Traditionally it is said that lesser-known specialties are left for last, but I am not sure. The fundamental thing is that students inform themselves, choose with freedom and knowledge, and take risks.

Do you think there could be another Faculty of Medicine in Galicia?

There is an agreement from 2015 in which the three Galician rectors signed an agreement according to which Santiago would continue to have the only degree in Galicia. As a doctor with some experience, I have an opinion, but here it counts for little because here I have to direct the Faculty of Medicine as best as possible and I have to follow the regulations that come to me. At this time there is only one Faculty which, fortunately for the Galician university system, has the health resources of all the public health institutions in Galicia and we have all the Sergas hospitals and health centers to better train students. I am in favor of little and well that a lot and poorly financed, but I understand that there are other models and that it is legitimate to debate and analyze them.