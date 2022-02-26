Only Halle Berry can wear a trikini like this

Brave, strong, hardworking and unapologetic women star in Instagram images this week, in which there has also been a male protagonist. Cristiano Ronaldo has broken a record by becoming the first person to exceed 400 million followers on this social network. The celebrities that have stood out these days are:

Halle Berry

The actress has once again shown that she is in top shape and with a spectacular body at 55 years old. The Oscar winner has shared some pictures on the beach with her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, in which she wears a difficult trikini that she looks great on.





Cindy Crawford

This week the one who was one of the supermodels of the nineties, Cindy Crawford, has turned 56 years old. Like a star and with a spectacular figure, she has posed in a swimsuit. But she, too, has had no problem showing how the hangover from the celebration has passed. “Recovering from my birthday weekend: coffee, cake, and a morning face mask.”





Gisele Bundchen

The Brazilian model and her husband, former American football player Tom Brady, are enjoying free time with their family after the athlete’s retirement. The chosen place has been Costa Rica and in one of the images they have shared, Gisele can be seen with her daughter Vivian enjoying an impressive horseback ride.





Jennifer Lopez

The artist has congratulated her twins, Emme and Max, who turned 14 on February 22. “My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happy birthday to my two coconuts #MaxandLulu. They have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way, ”she has written to them along with a video.





abigail breslin

The actress, who became famous for the film Little Miss Sunshine, has become engaged to her boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky after four years of relationship. The 25-year-old interpreter has shared a snapshot of the moment when he knelt in front of her to ask her to marry him.





Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

The official account of Sony Pictures has shared a photo of the three actors who have brought Spiderman to life in the cinema, recreating the famous superhero meme.





Miguel Bose

The 65-year-old singer has returned to show signs of life on his Instagram account to show his followers his new haircut. He already warned a day before with a photo where he wore long hair. “Tomorrow I cut my hair, too long! For now, I’m going to say hello.” Said and done, the next day he posted a video and a photo with his new look. “I already cut my hair, there is no going back.”





Cristiano Ronaldo

The footballer has broken a record this week. He has become the first person to surpass 400 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate, the Portuguese has shared a video of thanks to all his admirers.