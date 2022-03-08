“only in euros, it is not processed in dollars yet”

The controversy continues after the announcement that a Canadian company, with a subsidiary in Miami, makes it possible to send remittances to Cuba. We tell you the details.

Although the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) has denied that there is a relationship with RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., it has been learned that this company “has been operating for a long time.”

This has been assured by Sergio Comas, analyst of Cuban issues, in the program Thoroughlyfrom America TV.

“For the three Cuban banks to appear there (on the sending site), there has to be a financial relationship. It’s just that for a while now, this quarter, remittances have been sent to Cuba,” Juan Manuel Cao told the space host.

The RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. company itself has shared this material on its official Facebook profile, highlighting that it is “a fantastic video that details our remittance system.”

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. SENDING REMITTANCES TO CUBA

Sending money to Cuba through this Canadian company has been in the news this weekend.

State media such as Cubadebate, Granma, or Tribuna de La Habana echoed the news.

Even the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, pointed out on March 3: “So the US prohibited remittances via Western Union to Cuba, apparently to authorize formulas that charge the sender up to 30 dollars for each 100”.

This is precisely one of the points that the analyst invited to the América Tevé program denied:

“That tweet is a lie. The Miami subsidiary is not yet operational, the Canadian one has been operating for a long time. If you check the site, you will see that the charge is 7 euros, not 30. Here what bothers (the Cuban government) is that the use of ORBIT has been aborted to replace Fincimex, which is sanctioned.”

Then,The company RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. operates to send remittances to Cuba?

According to Sergio Comas, at the moment the general shipping site works with an address at https://revolusend.com/

“On this occasion only in euros, because it is not yet being processed in dollars,” he added.

The analyst recalled that it is not a platform from the United States: “it is a company that has its headquarters in Canada, with many subsidiaries and that sends money to 116 countries.”

In this regard, he reported that RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. has a subsidiary in Miami and that its vice president is the Cuban Emilio Morales.

He explains that the Miami subsidiary made “a formal inquiry to the Treasury Department to find out if it was possible to resume sending remittances to Cuba through electronic wallets.”

“The response they received formally is that if they do not violate the provisions regarding the use of prohibited entities in Cuba, they can make those remittances,” he clarifies.

On how this new way of sending money to the island will work, he recalled that a press conference on the subject will be offered this Tuesday.

“Older people may not understand how an electronic wallet works, but younger people, for example, use Zelle,” he said.

Comas indicates: “you have an application and you use it to send money, that money is digital. In Cuba, that balance would have to be transferred to a Visa card and if the card is not issued by Cuba, it is necessary to see if they would accept a foreign card.”

From Cuban Directory We will continue to monitor everything related to this possible option for remittances to Cuba from the United States.