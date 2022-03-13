Only knowledge and a free school can save humanity

Dear students,

bewilderment, and perhaps even anger, must not stop thinking and block action.

The recent pandemic could be considered a natural, unpredictable calamity, alien to a mind bent on destroying.

The war we are experiencing live is a completely different reality: it undermines wise international balances and strikes Europe right in the heart of the fundamental rights won on the field of dust and blood of the Second World War, sowing bewilderment for terrible crimes in a land, the Ukraine, which, precisely by virtue of past sufferings, was trying to strengthen a fragile democracy. Even to evil there is a limit, yet today, if it were not clear enough, we are facing a war without rules, therefore out of control. Is the West hostage to madness or, perhaps, to pathetically repeated fake news, like a mantra, even in the Palaces that symbolize peace between nations? Perhaps this reiteration and attack is a sign of a weakness of evil. But the answer of democracy cannot be war. Perhaps the evil must consume itself, by self-combustion. Pius XII understood, in the dramatic events of the Second World War, that negativity would not prevail, he suffered the choice not to oppose it blatantly, preferring to contribute, without interruption, to rekindle hope and to rebuild the seeds of peace. And his white cassock stained with the blood of the wounded in the bombing of Rome remained a tragic reminder of the consequences of blind and destructive violence.

Here then, dear children, the truth is that only knowledge, the fight against indifference, critical research, steadfastness in the good can save Europe and humanity from a global tragedy.

The tangible sign of these determinations is civil solidarity, of citizens who give up their holidays, of volunteers who – although economically fragile after the pandemic – leave fears and safety to get behind the wheel of a minibus and bring to safety women and children, heroic peer-to-peer public schools, abused by years of gray bureaucracy, up to their necks in debt in order not to close, principals of freedom that today, although exhausted, open classes and welcome children and teenagers, and even mothers where possible. In any case, it is legitimate – after the reception – for the principal to ask the legal representative who will pay for the light, the food day, the linguistic mediator, the psychologist, the support, the books … But it is right to welcome. We will see. Meanwhile, freedom flows between the desks of a school, rivers of freedom that pass through the generosity of parents, aware of the tragedy, ready to host and accompany their child to school with their new partner. While the Minister was writing, Ukrainian children and young people were already finding a desk.

It is impossible not to rethink, in these moments, the years of civil commitment so that in Italy a free school, autonomous for all, of quality, an equitable school was guaranteed; it is natural to remember the nonsense that hindered it, the ignorance that made the principals of freedom close precisely in the regions where they were most needed, throwing children and young people into the arms of the Mafia and Camorra … Today’s situation opens up new hope in an equal school who resists and stays on the pitch to give these kids a future, a future that necessarily passes through school. The first moral victory is to find a West not only capable of initial acceptance but also of offering again to the future – children and young people – the possibility of thinking, of talking, of growing, of experimenting. This is the greatest challenge for an equal public school, born free for all and which it wants to be beyond any economic constraint; equally noteworthy is the challenge for a state-owned, autonomous and high-quality public school, above all in the teaching staff who are its soul; even in times of covid it was clear that the peer school next to the state one was necessary to restart the country, simply putting the pupils back in the classroom.

No war will make us understand the value of peace, if the foundation of peace is not culture, education in values, loyalty starting from family and educational relationships in the school environment.

Parents who have the right to “instruct and educate their children” (Article 30 of the Constitution), the inviolable right for which “they have the right of priority in choosing the kind of education to be given to their children” (Article 26 of the Declaration Universal Human Rights), they must know that the duty of European States is to “respect the right of parents to provide in the field of education according to their religious and philosophical convictions” (Article 2 of the European Convention on the Universal Declaration of Rights man). The roots of a united European country, capable of safeguarding human rights, need competence, knowledge of the past, otherwise we will be condemned to the dictator of the moment.

So thanks also to these schools, to the teachers, parents, nuns, priests and lay people who brought to light the reasons for the foundation of the equal school that was born pro multis, that is, for everyone.

The solidarity of many ordinary citizens, the heroic gesture of the equal school that responds to the new emergency in fidelity to the Founders, the state school that recognizes itself as inclusive as it is, are concrete presuppositions, utopian until the day before yesterday, which make this war more bearable for me. .

Dear young people, peace in us and around us is certainly the fruit of openness to the other, of help to the other but an intelligent help made up of welcome and integration.