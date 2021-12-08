Only Luis Enrique and Di Francesco worse than Mourinho with American Rome. The Special One is the coach with the most defeats after 16 rounds

8 wins, 1 draw and 7 defeats. This is the roadmap, so far, of the Rome of José Mourinho in Serie A. Together with Lazio, the Giallorossi occupy the seventh place in the standings at 25 points, at -9 from fourth place – seasonal goal – where Atalanta is located.

Considering the seasons with an American property at the helm – therefore from 2011/2012 with DiBenedetto president – only Luis Enrique and Di Francesco had done worse than Mourinho. The Spaniard, after 16 games, had scored 24 points, just one less than Special One. Same score in the second year of Di Francesco, with 24 points in 16 matches the result of (6 wins, 6 draws, 4 defeats.

What is also sobering is the fact that Mourinho is the manager with the most losses in the league after 16 matches since 2011/2012. Indeed, Luis Enrique had won one point less, but with 6 defeats and not 7.

In this special ranking, the best start is shared by Garcia in 2013/2014 (38 points with 11 wins and 5 draws) e by Di Francesco in 2017/2018 (38 points with 12 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats).

In more recent times, the much maligned Fonseca, the “gentleman” par excellence, he had gotten 31 points in 2019/2020 and 33 points in 2020/2021, losing a total of 6 games in two seasons in the first 16 games.

Of course, you can’t even reduce everything to cold numbers and here we need to make a precision. What matters, in fact, is the final position and only twice – fortunately – Roma did not go beyond seventh place: with Luis Enrique and just last year with Fonseca, despite a better start of 8 points than Mourinho, then called to revive the fortunes of a team, at the moment, in clear difficulty.

There, there is still time to improve the situation, with a repair market looming: the hope is that the property will make a further effort to please Mourinho.

Ranking of points obtained by Roma after 16 days from 2011/2012

2011/2012 – 24 points (W7, D3, L6)

2012/2013 – 29 points (W 9, D 2, L 5) *

* In the count there is a 0-3 table in favor against Cagliari.

2013/2014 – 38 points (11 wins, 5 draws)

2014/2015 – 36 points (W11, D3, L2)

2015/2016 – 29 points (W8, D5, L3)

2016/2017 – 35 points (wins 11, draws 2, defeats 3)

2017/2018 – 38 points (W12, D2, L2)

2018/2019 – 24 points (W6, D6, D4)

2019/2020 – 31 points (W9, D4, L3)

2020/2021 – 33 points (W10, D3, L3) *

* 34 on the field considering the 0-0 against Hellas Verona on the field, then 0-3 for the Scala players after the “Diawara case”.

2021/2022 – 25 points (8 wins, 1 draw, 7 defeats)

Next game: CSKA Sofia-Rome, Thursday 9 December at 6.45pm

Probable formation (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Veretout, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham

Ballotings: –

In doubt: Perez.

Be wary: –

Disqualified: –

Unavailable: Spinazzola (left Achilles tendon rupture), Pellegrini (right rectus femoral injury), El Shaarawy (right calf injury), Felix Afena-Gyan (not on the UEFA list, positive for COVID-19).