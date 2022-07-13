Only murders in building 2: who is the murderer?

SUBSCRIBE TO DISNEY+

we review all the suspects of season 2 of ‘Only murders in the building’the Disney+ series (within the Star brand) with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as the intrepid leads.

‘Only murders in the building’, a fun and easy to love series, takes with a great sense of humor the public’s obsession with the best true crimes, the stories about real crimes that, among other platforms, are part of the most addictive series on Netflix.

Now, the most unexpected and fantastic leading trio returns and it’s up to us to write down all the clues about his new case: who killed Bunny Folger?

—SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2—

Charles, Oliver and Mabel (discarded)

Following the shocking death of Arconia Neighborhood Council President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel they are forced to unmask the murderer. However, some (unfortunate) complications arise: the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, which is the subject of a competing podcast, and they also have to deal with a group of New York residents who believe that they are the ones who committed the murder.

Luckily, from the third episode we can discard them since it is clear that the 3 were on the roof when Bunny was killed. Goodness.

Nina Lin (discarded)

Although she started as one of the main suspects, in chapter 4 we see how Nina (Christine Ko) continues to deal with the disappearance of Bunny when she goes into labor, somehow ruling out her involvement in the murder.

Will we have to correct ourselves after a future turn of events? It doesn’t look like

Amy Schumer (discarded)

The absence of Amy Schumer in episodes 3 and 4 of the season makes her involvement in the case unlikely, as much as they fancy that plot twist.

Uma Heller

Uma (Jackie Hoffman), one of Bunny’s best friends, knew of the valuable painting that appears to be the motive for the murder. Although we do not believe that she is capable of killing for money, her friendship with the president of the community was not going through a good time.

He appears on the list in the absence of definitive proof of his innocence, but it is unlikely that he is guilty.

Howard Morris

Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) continues to behave in an increasingly suspicious way. Desperate to implicate Nina, this neighbor could know the secret corridors of the Arconia better than anyone thanks to the escapades of his forever-remembered cat. Watch out.

The Dimas

Teddy (Nathan Lane) and Theo Dimas (James Caverly) have returned to the Arconia while awaiting trial for their involvement in what happened in the first season. Although it temporarily complicates his involvement, the power of revenge moves mountains and let’s not forget that, in principle, the main suspects were those who discovered his secrets. We cannot rule out that they have something to do with it.

Lucy

Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) has changed everything in episode 4 and, although in a flashback we see how she sees the alleged murderer, how is it possible that she found the murder weapon so quickly? And why does she know all the secret corridors of the Arconia? Hmm…

Alice

Although she hasn’t appeared since the first two episodes, Alice (Cara Delevingne) could be the one who met Bunny in the cafeteria to get the valuable painting. We’re sorry for Mabel, but she’s still a suspect.

Eleanor Folger

Leonora (Shirley MacLaine), Bunny’s mother, did not have a good relationship with her daughter and, it seems, is willing to do anything to get the painting back. As the daughter of the architect of the building, she is the one who has the most ballots to know the secret corridors by heart and be involved in the shady murder, one way or another.

