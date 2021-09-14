Only Murders in the Building 2: green light for the production of the new episodes of the series

Only Murders in the Building 2 got the go-ahead for production and the series with Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez will therefore return soon with the new episodes.

In Italy the show is available on Disney +, while in the United States the episodes are proposed by Hulu.

John Hoffman, co-creator and executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, said: “Everyone in our fantastic “Condo” worked with a lot of love and expertise in a particular period – and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV – to create a first season that could live up to our legendary. cast, from our beloved New York City, and to make a series that talked about ties. Knowing that you have managed to connect with the audience and have already hit the mark to such an extent that you have the opportunity to continue and carry on this combination of mystery, comedy and empathy, is too exciting to be described in words. . So now I will say no more, just a huge thank you to everyone and of course I can’t wait to continue“.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share the same obsession with the true crime genre and suddenly find themselves involved in a crime. When a horrific death occurs in the upscale Upper West Side mansion they live in, the three suspect it is a murder and use their vast knowledge of the true crime genre to investigate. While recording a podcast documenting the case, the three uncover the palace’s secrets, which relate to events that took place many years earlier. Perhaps, the lies the protagonists tell each other could be even more explosive. They quickly realize that the killer may be hiding between them, as they try to decipher the clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders in the Building co-creators and writers are Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.