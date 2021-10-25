News

Only Murders in the Building 2: how will the series change? | TV

The conclusion of Only Murders in the Building left all viewers in suspense eager to see season 2. John Hoffman, who co-created the TV series Hulu along with co-star Steve Martin, gave an interview in which he was also asked about plans for the future of the series. One consideration in particular is that concerning the story being told. The murder of Tim Kono has been resolved, but now the characters of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez they will have to defend themselves from a murder charge. What will happen in Only Murders in the Building 2?

Will the setting change completely?

We have worked very hard and are grateful for the involvement of the actual building between 86th and Broadway, the Bellnord, which is really beautiful and is like a real character. And therefore, even for our second season, the story must remain tied to it. But we’ve already talked about a potential future of hope for the show to continue beyond. And that gets very exciting when you think of all the ways this thing can move and grow, and not always potentially stay within those walls.

What will be the themes of season 2?

Mmm, ok. That is fine. Here’s one: We have a lot of questions about why Bunny was in Mabel’s apartment at the end of season 1… and was anyone else there with her? This is the only question you could ask yourself.

The series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short tells the story of three people who share an obsession with the stories of real crimes and, finally, find themselves caught up in a true mystery. When a bloody death occurs inside their luxury Upper West Side condo, the three suspect it is a murder and use their knowledge to try to uncover the truth, all while recording a podcast dedicated to their own. investigations, thus uncovering secrets that date back many years.

What do you expect from Only Murders in the Building 2?

Source: EW

