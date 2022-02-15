Only Murders In The Building 2, Michael Rapaport in the cast of the tv series with Selena Gomez

The comedian, star of numerous blockbusters in cinema and on TV, will play the role of detective Kreps in charge of investigating a murder case at the center of the second cycle of episodes

The second season of Only Murders In The BuildingTV series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, currently in production. New characters will come to populate the show and an important role, according to Deadline, will be entrusted to Michael Rapaport who will join the cast to take on the role of detective Kreps, in charge of unraveling the unresolved knots at the end of the first ten episodes.

Micheal Rapaport will be detective Kreps deepening



Only Murders in the Building 2, the news of the second season Viewers of Only Murders In The Building they can only be happy with the arrival of Michael Rapaport among the performers of the most hilarious crime show of recent years. Rapaport, comedian but also dramatic actor, born in 1970, is one of the best known faces of international cinema and many will remember him for his participation in some of the greatest successes of the last three decades, both in cinema and on TV. From Friends to Boston Public up to the most recent Atypical (where he played the part of Doug Gardner), Rapaport is ready to return to the small screen for this new adventure as detectives Kreps called to investigate the murder that ended the first season of the show following which the protagonists, obsessed with true crime podcasts, ended up in handcuffs.

The latest additions to the cast of season 2 deepening



Only murders in the building 2, Cara Delevingne in the cast Michael Rapaport is just the latest new entry from Only Murders In The Building 2. Before him, two other names appreciated by the general public had been announced as new interpreters of the show and it was Steve Martin with a post on Twitter. In the next episodes will appear, among others, Andrea Martinalso with a solid experience between cinema and TV, e Zoe Collettiactress born in 2011 who starred in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Martin, who is one of the most popular characters on the show together with Selena Gomez and Martin Shortis also a valuable source of information to know the updates on the state of work of the show: from his Twitter profile we learn that the new season is now in the process of filming and online have already appeared several photos of the protagonists on the set. Waiting for further news, as well as a release date of the new episodes – which could be available by the end of 2022 – the first first season of Only Murders in The Building is available on Disney + and also visible on Sky Q and via the app on the Now Smart Stick.