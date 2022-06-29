Only Murders in the Building: 5 reasons to watch the series starring Selena Gomez

Television is bursting with proposals. And when we say this we mean that, week by week, we have at least ten releases that are worth giving a try . That’s why, in addition to your series-loving friend who always tells you the story, it’s great to find good reasons to play that first episode of a fiction and… do it safely!

Yesterday on Star+ premiered the second season of Only Murders in the Building and in that spirit, we tell you why this dramedy is one of those fictions that you cannot miss.

Both its first season and its second, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez . A mix of actors who knew, from the first moment, to bring something different to the table and thus achieve a balance in their acting styles. From Short’s histrionics to Martin’s classic humor to play with Gomez’s glamour. Together they work so, so well that it is a pleasure to see them work within the same story.

The story of the first season is as follows: a group of podcast fans true crime who, in addition, live in the same building, are involved in a murder that they try to solve (at the same time that they create their own podcast) . As expected -before the season finale- they find themselves facing another crime but, in this case, instead of being the spectators they become the protagonists.

Although the narrative itself is not the most original you will find, it is told with great dynamism and the enormous variety of its characters (protagonist and secondary) make Only Murders in the Building one of those fictions that you always want to see.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gómez, in the first season of the series. Photo: Star+

Connected to the previous point, another great thing about Only Murders in the Building is that he knows how to mix genres and thus gain a lot of creative flight . In addition to the criminal drama with a detective tone; we have moments of great comedy (from the classic that, with an intelligent response, steal you out laughing) and others re-dramatic (when they see the silent episode they will be surprised!).

With the boom of the miniseries (short seasons), those fictions of short episodes were lost a bit and that you could watch in those 30 ‘free’ minutes that you had between one activity and the other. With ten chapters in total (the new ten are now being broadcast), Only Murders in the Building also has the great benefit of short chapters .