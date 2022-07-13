Only Murders in the Building: a third season confirmed

Series Only Murders in the Building is confirmed for a third season! Indeed, it is Disney+ who announced the good news.

The second season episodes are now all available on the streaming platform.

What good news!

Recall that the story goes as follows: Three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) crime fans find themselves stuck in one of them. When a death occurs in their upper apartment Upper West Sidethey suspect a murder and use their advanced knowledge to solve it.

Season 2 has ten episodes in total and the plot continues as follows: Following the shocking death of Bunny Folger, chairman of the board of directors ofArconia, Charles (Steve Martin), oliver (Martin Short) and My beauty (Selena Gomez), hasten to investigate in order to unmask her killer. But (unfortunate) complications await them. The trio are publicly implicated in the homicide, a new podcast now competes with them and what’s more, they have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who believe them guilty. “.

This series is written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking) who are also executive producers accompanied by Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman (creator of This is Us) and Jess Rosenthal.

The month of July on Disney+ Canada will be filled with novelties and we will certainly be in front of our televisions to welcome them. Among these, the third season of High School Musical will be part of it, but also, the first season of Miss Marvel and we can’t wait to watch it in full!

50 Shades of Sharks will also be there for documentaries, Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau, The Good, the Bad, the Hungry, World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?, World’s Biggest Great White? and many others.

Remember that Miss Marvel tells the story of “ Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer, voracious fan of fanfiction, Kamala is a huge superhero enthusiast with a wild imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible at home and at school, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has always looked up to. Life is simpler with superpowers, isn’t it? »

The cast is just as fabulous as the synopsis as Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan aka Miss Marvel. We can also see Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman,Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

And you, are you looking forward to watching the third season?