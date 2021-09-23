Only Murders in the Building, a tribute from Steve Martin and Martin Short Norm Macdonald

The disappearance of Norm Macdonald has left a great void in the world in the show and in the hearts of friends, colleagues and fans, who in recent days have decided to pay homage to him on social media and on TV. And among these there are also the protagonists of Only Murders in the Building Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The two great comedians wanted to pay homage to Macdonald during a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where in addition to remembering how brilliant the colleague was, they also revealed in the Hulu Only Murders in the Building series there is a small tribute to the comedian.

“There was no one more fun than him. Brilliant Canadian“says Short in the video that you can also find at the head of the news.

“You know, on our show [Only Murders in the Building, già rinnovato da Hulu per una seconda stagione] we pay homage to the comedians, and I’m serious, we name a number of comedians like Bob Newarth and others, and there is also a small tribute to Norm Macdonald“adds Martin”Let’s use one of his famous phrases. Let’s say ‘There are only two categories of rock divers; the great champions, and those who crush on the rocks’“.

“But I really believe that in comedy, the originals are the ones who stand out the most and stay with us the longest, even after they leave us. AND there is none more original than Norm Macdonald. Nobody had his own style and rhythms. And he was incredibly remarkable, and so kind and funny“concludes Short then.

Among the many actors who paid homage to him, in recent days also Adam Sandler shared a touching tribute to Norm Macdonald, who we remember he left us on September 14th after a long battle against cancer that lasted nine years.