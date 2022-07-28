‘Only Murders in the Building’: Cara Delevingne wore a nipple clamp as a necklace while playing Alice

ads

Only Murders in the Building features some iconic costume pieces throughout the series. Mabel’s dazzling coats and Oliver’s silk scarves were enough to turn heads, but season 2 added another stylish character. Cara Delevingne plays Alice, a scheming artist and Mabel’s new love interest. Delevingne wore some of her own pieces while filming the Hulu series, including a nipple clamp that doubles as a necklace.

Cara Delevingne as Alicia in season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Features Stunning Costumes

When Mabel first appears in Only Murders in the Building, wears an iconic yellow sweater and beanie with plaid pants. Costume designer Dana Covarrubias put a lot of thought into choosing a signature color for Mabel. She thought of a flower to symbolize Selena Gomez’s character. “The marigold really made sense to Mabel because it represents grief and loss, but also resurrection,” Covarrubias told Shondaland.

“The marigold also represents creativity and artists because that is what she is deep down: she is an artist, she is a painter, she is a weaver, she is an artisan.” The costume designer researched “what the cool kids in New York were wearing at the time” for the rest of Mabel’s first outfit scene.

The color palettes for each character have changed slightly in season 2. “In season one, we were very specific about what color belonged to which character: Mabel was marigold, Charles was blue, Oliver was purple and teal. In season two, we have them all wearing each other’s colors, which shows that they are becoming a cohesive unit,” Covarrubias added.

Cara Delevingne contributed to the wardrobe of her character

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 introduced Cara Delevingne’s character, Alice. In an interview with Revista W, Covarrubias explained Alice’s look. She wanted her to “not feel like anyone else we’ve seen on the show.”

As an artist, Alice wears a lot of what Covarrubias calls “work clothes”: comfortable, casual clothing. On more formal occasions, Alice still has her own unique style. “Even when she needs to elevate her style to impress people, she still embodies this chic, masculine, modern artist girl,” Covarrubias said.

For her part, Delevingne was excited to help create her character’s unique style. “I remember the first day, I literally brought a bunch of my own clothes, and they were like, ‘Okay…’ I was like, ‘This would be great,'” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

She continued, “I think they were very touched that I cared so much. That necklace I’m wearing when she first comes to the gallery was my own necklace, but it’s actually a nipple clamp, which is kind of funny, and I don’t know if any of them noticed.”

Can Mabel forgive Alice in ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

In the last episode of Only Murders in the Building, Alice profoundly betrayed Mabel with an artistic recreation of the night of Bunny Folger’s murder. While Delevingne realizes it will be difficult to recover from this, he seems to think there is a chance of reconciliation.

“Mabel is such an amazing character, she’s very forgiving and she can see certain things or the reason why people do things. And I think Alice is not a bad person,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. We certainly haven’t seen the last of Alice in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

Release of new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Tuesdays on Hulu.

