Only Murders in the Building ended, what to watch to fill that gap in Star Plus

Hulu’s success has not stopped growing and adding fans. With the end of the second season of Only Murders in the Building has left more surprises, a new murder and a promising cast for the new season.

In the second part Charles, Oliver and Mabel are involved in a new case, the murder of Bunny, but this time as the main suspects. New characters appear such as Amy Schumer as herself or Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks, Mabel’s love interest. In addition, we will see greater participation of others such as Cinda Canning, the enemy of the trio, or Theo Dimas, Teddy’s criminal son. And just as in the first season the mysteries to be solved are very ingenious, new clues constantly appear and slowly after several turns we discover the author of the crime.

Despite being free of suspicion and after a year of the events of the second part, the group does not escape the murders, in this case, Paul Rudd was the third victim and for a third part Selena Gomez, Steve Martin Y Martin Short They return to continue delighting us with their occurrences and their investigations. At the moment it has only been confirmed that there will be a new season, but filming has not started. What is known and what John Hoffman has confirmed in an interview is that Ben Glenroy, Rudd’s character, will return and that we will learn much more about this new member.

As we have mentioned, it is not known when we will be able to see the third part of Only Murders in the Buildingso to ease the wait, we will mention three options to see inside Star Plus.

White Necklace

Matt Bomer became known thanks to his role as Neal Caffrey, a charming con man, who is caught by the police. His enemy Peter Burke, an FBI agent, catches him and due to different circumstances they must work together to catch other criminals and thus reduce Caffrey’s sentence. Using his experience as a thief and forger, Caffrey will make enemies along the way.

Burke is the ethical and correct cop, while Caffrey is the complete opposite. (Image source: IMDB)

This series has six seasons and ended in 2014. In addition, it combines different genres, mainly crime, drama and comedy. Although the stories of alliances between criminals and police are already quite repeated, White Necklace He gives him his own imprint and charisma, added to very good stories, charismatic characters that complement each other perfectly.

The cast is headed by Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen Y Sharif Atkins.

Life and Beth

Amy Schumer is best known for her comedic and hilarious roles, but like other comedians, she has managed to immerse herself in more dramatic roles. In this case she stars Life and Beth, a series that combines drama and comedy, follows the life of Beth, a woman who apparently has a perfect life, with an ideal job and the boyfriend of her dreams, but not everything is as it seems. An event makes the protagonist rethink her whole life and if it really is what she wants for her future.

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera in a scene from the series. (Image source: IMDB)

During 10 chapters we will see Beth and her journey, how from her adolescence she became the adult she is today and her desire to change her present. She wishes to live a more authentic and genuine life. Along this path, drama and comedy coexist. It’s not a usual job for Schumer and it’s an interesting side to learn about the actress.

Life and Beth it is about a woman who must deal with her traumas and with life itself. It is a more mature content than the actress usually does and she manages to surprise with her interpretation.

Atlanta

Actor, musician and writer donal glover He has proven to be talented and original in all the projects he has proposed. Since his role in Community he has managed to enchant fans with his humor with the series Atlanta. From a simple story, the series manages through comedy to demonstrate the social and racial problems in the United States.

Glover is a loser who lives with ex-partner Van. (Image source: IMDB)

Two African-American cousins ​​get together to rap and create music together. The city of Atlanta is one of the most prominent cities for young people looking to make a name for themselves in the world of rap, and the young Alfred Miles who joins his cousin Earn, who will do everything to make his cousin shine on the scene. musical. They are joined by Darius, another rapper, a close friend of Alfred who, together with Earn, wants to achieve Alfred’s success.

Atlanta has been defined by several as one of the best series in recent years, either because of its originality, its incredible script and its criticism of the United States system, mainly the problems of racism in society. In addition, it elegantly combines criticism, drama and comedy, all wrapped up with spectacular music. The cast is made up of Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry Y Zazie Beetz.

