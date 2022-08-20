‘Only Murders in the Building’ has been renewed for a third season

All the followers that this great series has managed to accumulate, since its first season premiered last year, are celebrating. The chapters of the second installment, which premiered last July, are still being broadcast on Disney +. Although only the last episode of the second season remains to be broadcastWill it leave us with the intrigue or will the mystery be solved at once? This comic intrigue fictionwhich is starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, is renewed for a third installment on the streaming platform.

Since its premiere, it has been a great success both critically and with the world public. New mysteries await the best trio of amateur investigators in a third season that has already been confirmed. What an illusion and what a desire!

The second installment has had new additions to the cast: Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colleti, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport and Amy Schumer. In addition, this second season took up the thread of the first, with the great impact of the death of the president of the Arconia neighborhood association Bunny Folger. In this way Charle, Oliver and Mabel must unmask the real murderer. The matter is a bit complicated for them: the trio is publicly implicated in the murder of Bunny, this is the main topic of a new podcast from the competition. To this is added that they will have to fight against a group of residents of New York, who believe that they are the ones who committed the murder. Who is the real killer of Bunny? We will have to see the last episode of the second season or maybe wait for the third to find out.

‘Only murders in the building’ is a fiction created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who are the executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

What is known for now of the third season

As is logical, the plot of the third season is not yet known, since the second season has not yet finished its broadcast on the platform and if something about the third were revealed, they would give us a significant number of spoilers.. Something that, of course, we want to avoid at all costs.

What is expected is the fact of expanding the distribution for the future installment. As has been done with the huge signing of Cara Delevigne for the second. We will see what the third installment directs us to and if the formula that Steve Martin and John Hoffman does not run out before, since something that started as a podcast is headed towards other different paths.

We trust that the two writers will create another season equal or better!

