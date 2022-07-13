“Only Murders in the Building” is renewed and will have a third season

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back in the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”. (Star Plus)

It’s official, it will have more chapters! Only Murders in the Buildingstarring Selena GomezSteve Martin and Martin Short, is renewed for the third time a few weeks after launching its new season. The series of crimes and mysteries originally belongs to the catalog of the American platform Hulu and can be seen in Latin American countries through Star+.

The mystery comedy introduces us to a trio of podcasters and amateur investigators made up of Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short). . They exploit their rare talent when a murder occurs in the building where the three of them live, Arconia. This place begins to throw clues about who could be the culprit behind the crime, while they discover that each of the neighbors has something to hide.

The leading trio will return in a third batch of episodes. (Star Plus)



Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, called this title “a gem” within the content they offer: “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark distinctive and a testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they long for more of this story.”

Only Murders in the Building is a original creation of Steve Martin and John Hoffmann . The ten-episode first season debuted in August 2021 to immediate critical acclaim, only to be renewed the following month later that year. The second installment premiered its first two episodes on June 28 and will continue to air the remaining eight on a weekly basis until August 23. Now, it is known that a third will be released soon.

Steve Martin and John Hoffman are the creators of the acclaimed comedy mystery. (Star Plus)

In addition to Selena GomezSteve Martin Y Martin Short in the main roles, the cast also consists of amy ryan as Jan, the first assassin; vanessa aspillaga as Úrsula, the building manager; Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver’s son; tina fey as Cinda Canning, the host of a famous podcast; Jackie Hoffmann as resident Uma Heller; Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny, the assassinated president of the Arconia board; Y Nathan Lane like Teddy, another resident. The second season added new faces to the cast such as Cara Delevingne, Shirley MacLaine Y Amy Schumer.

There are no plans yet on the end of the mystery fiction

Only Murders in the Building It is a story that has managed to get bigger throughout its episodes. We saw the protagonists solve the clues to find the culprit of the murder in season one, but the plot did not end there. On the contrary, there is much more to investigate when, at the same time, someone is framing them before the authorities to mislead attention.

Mabel, Charles and Oliver will be in the eye of the storm when they are considered persons of interest in the case investigated by the police. (Star Plus)

Will the next episodes be the end or does he have much more to give the audience? Steve Martin joked about it in conversation with Variety and clarified how far he would like to continue with the TV show: “Until I’m in a walker, that’s how long I’d like to do it.”

