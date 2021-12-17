Only Murders in the Building is Selena Gomez’s test of maturity

Only Murders in the Building is one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021 television scene: the effective reworking of the classic thriller with innovative and highly original elements, the fusion of crime and comedy genres and the strong presence of the metatheatre are just some of the reasons why we could consider this product as one of the best of the year. Space is undoubtedly added to this list chemistry among the protagonists: Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez, a trio that – unexpectedly – worked wonders, bringing more to the screen than an investigation into the killer. It cannot be hidden that, before the release of the series, at the sight of the name of Selena Gomez alongside that of the other two, a mixture of doubt and curiosity had impressed the audience. On the one hand, who is simply amazed in front of the Age difference between the protagonists and wondered how well such a trio could blend together, on the other hand who had any perplexity on Gomez’s acting qualities, former Disney star which, although it has moved away from the universe that launched it, has often remained stuck to it in the collective imagination. And yet, against all prejudice, the actress managed to convince in the role of Mabel Mora, as he probably hadn’t done yet.

Selena Gomez traveled a long way to get to Only Murders in the Building.

Disney has often proved to be a double-edged sword for the career of young talent: as a stepping stone, it has always worked great. There are many stars who, thanks to participation in the Disney Channel shows, have carved out a place in the world of entertainment: just think of Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato. At the same time, however, the label of Disney star it has often chained its owners to a kind of prejudice according to which those who come out of that industry are either not a real actor or have very little skills. This thought is perhaps fueled by the fact that many Disney stars have since been diverted to a career in music, at the expense of acting.

Selena Gomez found herself dealing with just that. His first steps in the world of television were moved by 2007 to 2012, when he held the role of Alex Russo, the protagonist of the beloved series Wizards of Waverly. Of course, it cannot be said that at the time Gomez was misunderstood and showed a disarming talent that no one was able to grasp. She was a novice actress confronting a not too complex character, a show that aimed to entertain children – she did it great, but she certainly didn’t focus on the quality of her actors. The success of the series contributed to the fame of the actress and at the same time tied her almost inextricably to the Disney image.

In 2010 made his cinema debut with the film Ramona and Beezus, with which it began to gain some lukewarm critical acclaim. Although, for the public eye, there hadn’t been any big steps to get rid of the Disney star label. Gomez tried the film again Montecarlo (2011), where however his interpretation was nipped by most of the critics. After a short break to devote herself to the other side of her career, that of music, Selena Gomez did not give up and took part in Spring Breakers (2012), a film very far from her comfort zone, with which the actress hoped to depart in a clear way from Alex Russo of Waverly wizards.

A few steps forward had been taken, yet the moment of the jump, for Selena Gomez, still seemed far away.

Perhaps these past, the countless attempts to give more without really succeeding, have killed the expectations of the public towards the actress. However, all this did not demoralize Gomez, who must be credited with not having allowed herself to be crushed by criticism and having continued to work in the world he loved, also trying the way of dubbing (Transylvania hotels) and that of producer (Thirteen).

After another period dedicated to music and even a departure from the scene for health reasons, Gomez is back to work again. At first quietly, and then … here it appears in the poster of Only Murders in the Building, next to Steve Martin And Martin Short. What to expect from her?

There he is. Here it is the long-awaited leap in quality: Selena Gomez showed off a great talent in filling the role of Mabel Mora. The test of maturity was faced and passed. First, Gomez managed to get in total tuning with his character, it is evident. Mabel Mora is a mysterious girl who, unlike the other protagonists, has a personal bond with the victim. This is an element that immediately arouses the curiosity of the viewer, but which would not have been effective without a very good performance. Gomez is able to bring the contradictions and facets of a character who slowly reveals himself.

Moreover, Selena Gomez gives the right voice to Mabel, a voice that is sometimes dramatic, sometimes sarcastic. The voice of a character who finds himself trapped in his own past and tries to rearrange it in order to walk towards the future. This gives three-dimensionality to a well-written character whose full potential Gomez exploits. A character who, after all, is the most complex and difficult the actress has ever played.

The quality of Only Murders in the Building helped that of Selena Gomez shine.

But because it is now, almost suddenly, that we discover talent by Gomez? Certainly the past years, the attempts made, the study and the commitment of the actress have contributed to its evolution, but in part the merit is of the TV series itself. ORnly Murders in the Building it is a high quality product from different points of view and needed an actress who could manage in such a high level territory. Gomez probably found herself in a different environment from that of the other productions in which she had taken part and this must have helped her to highlight all of her talent.

Who looks Only Murders in the Building he no longer sees Alex Russo of the Magicians, and he doesn’t even see the singer out of Disney. You see Mabel Mora. This makes all the difference.

And another element of particular importance is given by the way in which Gomez has managed to work together with colleagues, who in a certain sense already enjoyed more confidence by the public. L’understanding between them it makes that of their characters very credible and, in the midst of that trio, the actress does not look bad in the least.

Now we have high expectations for her acting in Season 2.

The series has been renewed for a second season and now that we’ve had a taste of Selena Gomez’s talent we have high expectations: the most difficult test is always reconfirmation, it will be with the next episodes that we will have the absolute certainty of this turnaround. Sure, confidence is high. We saw where Selena Gomez’s commitment and seriousness led the actress. And it is not easy to destroy a very widespread prejudice, so she deserves great credit.

In a recent interview for Variety, Gomez has piqued curiosity about her future steps even more, claiming that she has changed a lot from the start of the first season shoot to now and that she has gotten to know her character better, getting in touch with Mabel even more. The actress, in addition to reconfirming herself, will she even be able to overcome herself? We are ready to find out!