Only Murders in the Building on Disney +: TV series review

Three strangers passionate about true crime end up being involved in a real murder: this is it Only Murders in the Building on Disney +, original comedy with a trio of unreleased protagonists. The veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short share the scene with Selena Gomez, a former star of the house of Mickey Mouse who after a long absence returns to acting on the small screen.

The press could see preview 8 episodes of the TV series, that will debut on August 31st on the Disney + streaming platform with a weekly appointment.

Quiet New York apartment building is devastated bymurder of a young man, Tim Kono. In this circumstance three tenants meet: Charles (Martin), former television actor who wants to relaunch himself on the market; Oliver (Short), a disgraced former theater director who tries to find the right drive to start again; And Mabel (Gomez), a grumpy provincial girl who moved to the city. The trio has nothing in common, except for one particular: the passion for true crime podcasts. The murder of the young man will therefore be the glue that will keep them together but their obsession will end up letting them get too involved in the case.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building on Disney + is right mix of comedy and mystery that you do not expect. The fluid narration, the brilliant dialogues and the jokes, even if by no means trivial, keep you glued to the screen: the story flows and, from episode to episode, we let ourselves be overwhelmed by the investigation of the case. The bizarre trio is well equipped: they have a blackboard where photos of the neighbors, the victim and possible suspects hang.

Steve Martin and Martin Short unleash their gag repertoire, and together they are a guarantee, so much so that in some of their squabbles Charles and Oliver may seem like an old married couple. But it is the character of Selena Gomez to surprise more; his Mable will play a key role inside of the affair.

The Martin Short’s character is perhaps the weakest one which convinces less, while those of Steve Martin and Selena Gomez they have what could be considered a father / daughter relationship. Despite the huge age difference, there is a good alchemy between the three that can provide a balanced dynamic, and it is fun to witness an intergenerational exchange between them, especially when the “old guard” has to relate to the youth world in terms of language and technology.

Over the course of the episodes there are two exceptional guest stars (so as not to spoil the surprise we do not tell you who it is) that contribute to enrich the story, but only one of them provides important details for the resolution of the murder case.

Only Murders in the Building on Disney + debuts August 31 with one episode per week.