‘Only Murders in the Building’: Paul Rudd Joins Season 3 on Star Plus

‘Only Murders in the Building’ premiered the last episode of its second season, in which Paul Rudd made a small cameo. According to the creator of the series, the actor will return for the new episodes.

The second season of Only Murders in the Building has come to an end and you can already see the last episode of it on Star Plus. But it’s not all bad news: its protagonists have already confirmed the renewal of the series for a new season and the actor Paul Rudd will be part of the cast, the same one who was named the most handsome man in the world in 2021.

The hit comedy thriller, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffmanreturned to the catalog of the streaming platform last June with chapters that follow the story of Charles (Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), tenants of the Arconia building united by a passion for mystery podcasts. They will begin to investigate the murders of their neighbors and are not saved from being accused.

In the second season, which you can now see in its entirety at Star Plus, the murder mystery of Arconia building manager Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) has been solved. In addition to actors like Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport and Tina Fey, Paul, known for his performance in Clueless and for starring in the films of Ant Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he appeared in the successful series and will return to solve or be the victim of new mysterious events.

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into our show’s world at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming season three.”creator John Hoffman told Variety.

Paul Rudd will return as Ben Glenroy for season 3.



Hoffman added: “It’s a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as always with our show, many twists to come!”.

“I know what you did”. After saying these words to Charles, it is clear that the actor will have an important role in the new episodes of the series, which you can enjoy on Star Plus. His participation represents a reunion with Selena on the small screen, after co-starring in the film The Fundamentals of Caring.