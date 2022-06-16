“Only Murders In the Building” premieres trailer for its second season

The comedy will premiere in Latin America with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 28. Photo: Courtesy

Star+ presents the new trailer for the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”, the successful original series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez which will premiere in Latin America with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 28, exclusively on the service of streaming.

In this season, following the shocking death of Bunny Folger, Arconia’s chairman of the board, Charles (Steve Martin, “The father of the bride”), Oliver (Martin Short, “The Morning Show”) and Mabel (Selena Gomez, “The dead don’t die.”), they work energetically to unmask the killer. But three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, they become the central theme of the podcast from the competition and have to deal with a group of New Yorkers who think they are the killers.

Only Murders in the Building | Second Season | Official Subtitled Trailer | Star+

“Only Murders in the Building” is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie”, “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, the creator of “This Is Us” Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

