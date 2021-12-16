Only Murders in the Building: Profile and Review

Difficult to reconcile the investigative genre with the comedy. Yet that’s just what it does Only Murders in the Building, the Disney + TV series. A product that combines lightness and originality and that defining comedy is not enough, but defining yellow is almost an insult. Because it is literally impossible to tire of the delicate complexity of this TV series, which for convenience we will call an “investigative dramedy”.

In ten episodes we see twists, revelations, strong dialogue and excellent acting from a highly respected cast. But what did it yield Only Murders in the Building a TV series so clever, enough to quickly confirm its renewal for a season 2?

Some information on the tv series Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building was conceived and written by John Hoffman in collaboration with Steve Martin. Martin’s lightness is perceived in the jokes, in the dialogues that go straight to the point but without banality. Martin is also among the executive producers of the show, along with colleagues and co-stars Martin Short and Selenza Gomez. The executive producer team also includes Dan Fogelman, who created the TV series Galavant (lack!), Pitch and the famous This is Us, of which he is also an executive producer and director.

Plot of the tv series

The premise is quite simple: three tenants of an Upper West Side building of New York, the Arconia, are big fans of crime podcasts. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) is a famous actor in the 80s with the TV series Brazzos, Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) is a Broadway director who never got the fame he hoped for and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a girl who is renovating her aunt’s apartment.

When in their palace a boy is found dead and the police file the case as suicide, the three begin to investigate independently, convinced that it is a murder. Their investigation leads, of course, to more than one clue, which the three choose to collect and raccount in a podcast of their own.

Cast of the tv series

The cast of Only Murders in the Building, confirmed in 2020 with the start of production, it brings together some well-known names from the comedy but also from the entertainment world. Here are the main performers:

Steve Martin is Charles-Haden Savage, a former 1980s crime star, Brazzos, who lives at the Arconia

is Charles-Haden Savage, a former 1980s crime star, Brazzos, who lives at the Arconia Martin Short is Oliver Putnam, a former Off-Broadway show director who struggles to get financially into the latter part of his career, but who has absolutely not lost his artistic spirit

is Oliver Putnam, a former Off-Broadway show director who struggles to get financially into the latter part of his career, but who has absolutely not lost his artistic spirit Selena Gomez it’s Mabel Mora, a girl who lives in her aunt’s apartment at the Arconia; as a young man she lost one of her best friends under mysterious circumstances and her friend Oscar was wrongly accused of killing her

it’s Mabel Mora, a girl who lives in her aunt’s apartment at the Arconia; as a young man she lost one of her best friends under mysterious circumstances and her friend Oscar was wrongly accused of killing her Tina Fey is Cinda Canning, a very famous podcaster that the three detectives turn to in hopes of getting some advice for their podcast

is Cinda Canning, a very famous podcaster that the three detectives turn to in hopes of getting some advice for their podcast Jane Lynch is Sazz Pataki, Brazzos’ stunt double in his productions

is Sazz Pataki, Brazzos’ stunt double in his productions Aaron Dominguez it’s Oscar, a friend of Mabel’s released from prison who was wrongly accused of killing their friend (as well as his ex-girlfriend)

it’s Oscar, a friend of Mabel’s released from prison who was wrongly accused of killing their friend (as well as his ex-girlfriend) Amy Ryan it is Jan, a musician who lives in the building and who begins a relationship with Charles

it is Jan, a musician who lives in the building and who begins a relationship with Charles Julian Cihi is Tim Kono, the victim

The singer is also among the guest stars Sting, Jimmy Fallon and Adriane Lenoz.

Trailer

A condominium from Cluedo and a terrific team

The first thing he can’t help but hit on a show like this is the variety of performers and characters. The protagonists move in a condominium made up of condominiums of all types and characters, each with their own personal problems that affect, to a greater or lesser extent depending on the case, on the community. It seems to be in one enlarged version of the Cluedo game, in which each character is both a suspect and an element of the scenario, therefore not necessarily fundamental.

The chemistry of the unusual protagonist trio wins. Steve Martin and Martin Short would have represented the typical comedy duo, already run in and tested, but the addition of the young Selena Gomez makes the fresh, unusual and unexpected lead protagonist. The two men are comedians with a strong comic experience. Steve Martin made us laugh in The Father of the Bride, A Unleashed Dozen 1 and 2, The Pink Panther and It’s Complicated, the latter with Meryl Streep. Martin Short, on the other hand, just like his character, has a remarkable artistic and musical education and it is not the first time that he collaborates with Martin.

Only Murders in the Building and a thousand twists

The cliché of a comedy with a mystery to be solved as a common thread could be boredom. It is difficult to set up a plot capable of surprising the viewer in a film, let alone in a TV series with 10 episodes of 30 minutes each. Yet the Disney + TV series falls into the usual trap (even if, I confess, I had arrived at the culprit from episode 6!). In each episode they are revealed new details that upset and at the same time clarify what the previous episodes had introduced. New and old characters intertwine to create a web worthy of Aragog.

Among the characters that have most impressed me there are certainly Oscar (granted, I know!), Charles’s girlfriend, played by Amy Ryan, and the talented Tina Fey, almost imperceptible, in the role of podcaster Cinda Canning.

The main twist, in addition to the surprise appearance of Jane Lynch, it was really that ofepisode told directly by the victim, which guides us in his murder, from the point where the investigation of the protagonists starts up to his own murder. Brilliant, no doubt about it.

The investigative comedy we didn’t know we needed

To conclude, Only Murders in the Building is a TV series that can safely excite the whole family. It involves, it is never vulgar or brutal, despite the fact that the center of the plot is a murder, it makes you laugh and cry.

There lightness of the Disney + TV series it’s partly due to an appropriate cast and brilliant script, which permeate the plot from minute 1. It seems impossible to find anything that doesn’t quite fit the tone of the Disney product (originally released by Hulu). A pleasure to be enjoyed one episode at a time or, if desired, bingwatchando without brakes on the weekend.

For those still undecided … Did I mention that Selena Gomez is there?