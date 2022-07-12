Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Go See It You Fools

Less than a year ago I took the risk of recommending a series when I was still not sure if it was a good series or not. I fell short. I was actually very short. Only murders in the building It was one of the series of the year. Now he has returned to Disney+ With their second season and from what we have seen, they continue at a high level. I’ll try not to give spoilers but I’m not promising anything.

Return to Arconia

The first season of Only murders in the building ended with a cliffhanger that many would like. When we thought that everything was solved, Steve Martin, Martin Short Y Selena Gomez they are involved in a new mystery, as exciting and fun as the previous one. One of the Arconia’s tenants (I’m honestly blown away by a building being named) has been murdered and they are the prime suspects. Now it’s not about doing a podcast (that too) but to clear his name.

The first season of the series cleverly mixed the mystery of the who did it with the American comedy of which Steve Martin Y Martin Short were its greatest exponents, along with people like Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, etc. That comedy that makes you smile and sometimes even laugh without falling into thick and coarse humor, a style that we thought was dead and buried in favor of characters like Adam Sandlerwho lately strives not to be as scatological as he used to.

To all this and taking advantage of its enormous success, which led to this second season, they have added meta-referential humor, with direct allusions to how difficult it is to maintain the level after achieving success. And it’s true. It’s complicated but they have a lot of boards and they know what they’re playing, even if they make fun of their own success and the remakes and sequels, with the return of Uncle Brazzos (we want a Brazzos series now!)

buddy cameos

Only murders in the building has luxury collaborations in this second season. tina fey repeat like the podcaster (I don’t even know if that term exists but it doesn’t sound bad either) that he will try to repeat the success of the protagonists in his own face. Sting he has left the building but his flat has been occupied Amy Schumer Y Cara Delevingne reaches the highest levels of androgyny that we have seen for a long time while remaining attractive. even Shirley McLaine he goes through the Arconia to leave his mark.

However, the greatest asset of the series remains its leading trio. We already highlighted the great chemistry that had been established between them and we will not tire of praising Selena Gomez, who has already taken off the mantle of Disney girl to be much more. I’ve even ended up growing fond of Martin Short. A Steve Martin I have appreciated it for a long time and I am glad that it has returned to success.

Yes, after a year we can say that it is definitely worth it Only murders in the building. It is a brilliant series in its conception and in its development, fun and endearing, with fantastic protagonists and that manages to hook you week after week. I always regretted not having done weekly reviews but I must say that a series of half-hour chapters is not enough for that. It is one of its virtues. The story is concentrated and they don’t beat around the bush.

The credit titles deserve special mention, which have emerged from the hand of a Spanish woman, the Valencian illustrator Laura Pérez, as well as the drawings that the character of Selena Gómez captures on the wall of her apartment. Credit titles that raise the quality of the series and have become one of its hallmarks.

Finished. We can only recommend this second season of Only murders in the building and hope that people continue to die in the Arconia so that we can have a third. We are so bloodthirsty. Greetings and be happy.