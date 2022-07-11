Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Disney+

Went back Only murders in the building (Only Murders in the Building in the original language) and is stronger than ever.

The Serie StarOriginal starring Steve Martin (“Father of the Bride”, “Christmas with the Coopers”), Martin Short (“The Father of the Bride”, “The Morning Show”) and Selena Gomez (“Monte Carlo”, “Spring Breakers”) undoubtedly found its way, which it already showed us in the last chapters of season 1.

At the moment we could see Disney+ the first 3 chapters of this new season, about 36 minutes long each onethe rest will be available every tuesday until the August 23rd next.

Everything begins, as you can imagine, with the 3 protagonists suspected of murder, with the police who have weak arguments to blame them and with Charles, Oliver Y Mabel trying to escape from the traps that are continually set for them.

To this we must add a painting full of surprises (yes, a painting) that will bring us the presence of Shirley McLaine What leonora folgerthe mother of Bunnywhich guarantees us an indisputable acting quality.

In these first 3 chapters we also saw Amy Schumer playing herself, who moves into the department of Sting; a Cara Delevingne What Aliceowner of an art gallery tina fey What Cinda canning, the podcaster we met in the previous season. Neither of them is in her right mind, which adds a good degree of humor.

The Season 2 trailer is as follows:

They complete the cast: Jackie Hoffmann (“Time to return”, “Feud”) as uma Heller, Michael Cyrill Creighton (“On the front page”, “Dexter: New Blood”) as Howard Morris, Jayne Houdyshell (“Little Woman” -2019, “The Humans”) as Bunnythe administrator of the Arconia and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite is my name”, “The Lost City”) as Detective Williamsamong others.

The episodes are directed by: Jamie Babbitt (“But I’m a Cheerleader”, “Silicon Valley”), Cherien Dabis (“America”, “Ozarks”), Gillian Robespierre (“Obvious Child”, “Landline”) and don scardino (“30 Rock”, “The Conners”).

The executive producers are the three protagonists together with Hoffmann, babybit, Dan Fogelman Y Jess Rosenthal.

The presentation of Only Murders in the Building (Only Murders in the Building)

The intro of this series deserves a separate chapter, since in just 46 seconds it shows us the 3 main characters (inside and outside the building) and the city where the story takes place, New York.

The creator is the studio Elastic TVknown for the presentations of “Game of Thrones”, “Watchmen” and “Carnival Row”, among many others.

Before continuing, let’s see the presentation to which we refer:

Lisa Bolancreative director of Elasticsaid the following: “The summary was, in a way, this idea of ​​a love letter to New York, true crime and true crime podcast.

John (Hoffman) really wanted to capture this romantically illustrative approach to New York building on the magic of (Al) Hirschfeld and The New Yorker, who have captured this city beautifully; (the presentation) also talks about these little glimpses of magic in the urban landscape.

When you walk through New York City, whether it’s the steam coming out of a manhole cover or like when the sun goes down, you’ll see a peek between two buildings or the shadow of a water tower on top of another.”

Then Bolan proposed to a friend of hers, the illustrator and Spanish comic artist Laura Pérez to tackle the project. This is how the illustration style of the presentation was defined.

The Arconia, that character who speaks with his presence

The Arconia it’s actually called Belnord; This building, which makes an impact at a glance, was built in 1908, has 13 floors and is located at 86th and Broadway, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. the character of Bunny He is the one who in one of the episodes of season 2 shows us the heart and soul that each of his bricks contains.

In 1980 the Belnord it was added to the National Register of Historic Places and is also a New York City Landmark.

John Hoffmann express: “For our story and our fictional Arconia, I knew we needed a home that had enough history and elegance to house a world of mystery and intrigue and could also serve as a worthy backdrop for our legendary cast.”

In this second season we see some nostalgia regarding the New York that was and is, but beyond what its “old” inhabitants can see and feel, this city is and will always be wonderful and Only murders in the building He knew how to capture its essence.

Without question, this series co-created by Steve Martin Y John Hoffmannalso screenwriters, brings us a fresh breeze in this hot summer.

Where to watch “Only murders in the building”

