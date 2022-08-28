Only Murders in the Building Season 3: What We Know | FAME

After the intriguing ending of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”which revealed Bunny’s killer, but left another mystery to be solved, fans of the Star Plus and Hulu series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman are already asking about the details of the third installment.

The new season of fiction starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez was confirmed shortly after the premiere of the second installment. “Only Murders in the Building is a true jewel in the crown of our board. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena.said Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they long for more of this story.”, he added.

What will happen to the protagonists of “Only Murders in the Building” in the third season? (Photo: StarPlus)

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT SEASON 3 OF “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

At the end of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building″, the trio unmasked Bunny’s killer in front of all the residents of the building. Poppy White, who is actually Becky Butler, killed the old woman to get her own podcast and Detective Kreps was her accomplice, since he was her lover and was looking for a promotion.

Although she tries to deny it, everything points to her as guilty. Finally, Detective Williams arrests Becky and Kreps; Charles goes back to work and gets a date with the makeup artist; Mabel remodels her apartment; and Oliver tells the truth to his son.

A year later, Oliver prepares to open his new play, but the lead actor, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), collapses onstage shortly after arguing with Charles. What happened to him? Who is responsible? Why did Charles threaten him? What will happen in the third season of “Only Murders in the Building”?

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy at the end of season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” (Photo: Star Plus)

Actors and characters of “Only Murders in the Building 3″

For now, it is known that Paul Rudd could have a recurring role in the third season of “Only Murders in the Building”. In an interview with TVLine, series co-creator John Hoffman noted that he hopes the actor “don’t get something huge that pushes you away [de nosotros], but I’m pretty sure we’re in good shape. Our victims play a big role in the season, so we’re really excited for him to be a part of it.”.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Will Cara Delevingne Return As Alice Banks In “Only Murders In The Building” Season 3? (Photo: StarPlus)

The third season of “Only Murders in the Building” It still does not have a release date on Star Plusbut the new episodes will most likely hit the streaming platform sometime in 2023.

The first season aired from August to October 2021, while the second season aired from June to August 2022, so the third season could take place in those months, that is, in the second half of 2023.