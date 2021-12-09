Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez on Season 2 | TV

is busy in recent weeks on the set of the second season ofand the young star talked about her reaction to the events that will be told in the unpublished episodes.

The actress revealed that co-creator John Hoffman began sketching ideas for the second chapter of the story near the end of filming for the first season.

The season finale showed Mabel next to a corpse and its arrest along with Charles And Oliver, the characters played by Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena explained to Variety:

There was a chance talk of another season, but John then started coming up with these ideas and they will surely be exploited.

The actress added:

When I was reading the new season I was really, really, upset because this season is so different but that’s what makes the show so great. They did such a fantastic job of creating another story.

The time elapsed from the beginning of the first season to the commitment on the set of the second has also brought about changes:

I think it’s really cool because personally, in my life, I’ve changed so much. I know it’s been a short time, but I think it’s something that reflects in the character of Mabel. There is something more sophisticated. Her style gets better, she’s super cool, I got my hair cut. For Mabel it’s a totally new beginning.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share the same obsession with the true crime genre and suddenly find themselves involved in a crime. When a horrific death occurs in the upscale Upper West Side mansion they live in, the three suspect it is a murder and use their vast knowledge of the true crime genre to investigate. While recording a podcast documenting the case, the three uncover the palace’s secrets, which relate to events that took place many years earlier. Perhaps, the lies the protagonists tell each other could be even more explosive. They quickly realize that the killer may be hiding between them, as they try to decipher the clues before it’s too late.

The co-creators and screenwriters of Only Murders in the Building I’m Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie,Looking). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, the creator of This Is Us Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

What do you think of Selena Gomez’s statements on the second season of Only Murders in the Building? Leave a comment!

You can stay updated on the series thanks to the contents published in our profile.

Source: Variety