Only Murders in the Building series review Steve Martin Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building review TV series Disney + with Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan And Tina Fey

Only Murders in the Building it’s a series crime comedy which debuted on Hulu and then came on Star, section of the streaming platform Disney +. Designed by Steve Martin And Martin Short – here also in the guise of two of the protagonists – together with the screenwriter of Grace and Frankie John Hoffman, the series tells of a murder case that took place in the luxurious New York building called the Arconia. Investigating what apparently looks like suicide are three very special characters.

Only Murders in the Building: the plot

When at the Arconia the body of the surly Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) is found lifeless, Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) And Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) who had seen the man in the elevator shortly before his death, are unable to accept that it is suicide and begin to investigate. To document every clue and discovery, they decide to record everything and Oliver comes up with a brilliant idea: as true fans of True Crime and having a real murder case in hand, the next step can only be to give voice to a podcast.

Thus, in a sophisticated metanarrative game, the series and the podcast that the protagonists are recording are intertwined, so much so that the title of each episode corresponds to the title of the episode recorded.

New York is a trio of unique characters

But what makes it so enjoyable Only Murders in the Building? First of all, the setting: New York has always been at the center of films, shorts, TV series and we have seen it portrayed in many ways, it is probably the most filmed city in the world: because it is the city where dreams come true, is the living emblem ofAmerican Dream, in which different souls, rich in nuances, coexist. The series manages to capture the contradictions of the city in which it sets the events and declines them through its characters: Charles is a former TV star, who became famous for the role of Brazos, a kind of Chuck Norris 70s and that after the golden period on TV he retired to an apartment in solitude, misanthropic and cynical. Oliver instead he is a penniless Broadway director, eccentric and listening to him you can clearly perceive the frenzy of Broadway, of those who dream big and fail equally big, but Oliver, despite being penniless and in debt, still has no intention of giving up his projects and with the podcast seems to regain a new energy. Mabel she is an ironic and self-confident Millennial, in step with the times compared to her decidedly older supporting actors. She lives in an apartment to be renovated for her aunt and is a very lonely girl.

Furthermore, the relationship between Charles, Oliver And Mabel it is free from sexism and paternalism: the three listen to and support each other, compensating for their respective shortcomings, in an egalitarian relationship. The characters, including extras, are perfectly outlined, from clothing to home furnishings, including the way they express themselves and tell the story, switchando the point of view and style of the narrative. Just think of episode 5, narrated by the detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), black policewoman e queer, happily married and expecting a child with her partner and showing us the plight of New York crime. To this we also add that episode 7 is told almost entirely from the point of view of a character with a hearing disability, the deaf actor James Caverly and, with the exception of the soundtrack, the entire episode is a non-verbal episode, which sees the use of sign language and which allows us to follow the development of the events from a new point of view.

Only Murders in the Building it also wisely reuses all cliche of the yellow genre, demonstrating a thorough knowledge of the mechanisms that regulate le murder mystery series, without however affecting the freshness of the series.

Even the dialogues are extremely accurate and in many cases refer to the sophisticated comedy of the Old Hollywood. Credit for all this is certainly the script of Steve Martin, returned to TV after his retirement in 2013. In addition to the brilliant dialogue and the meticulous construction of the case (by the way, keep an eye on the shelves of the apartments of the various tenants, there are important clues!) Only Murders in the Building brings on stage characters who are no longer in their prime, but who have not lost the desire to live new adventures for this reason: a representation that is not affected by patheticism, but is rather realistic and truthful.

Only Murders in the Building it turned out to be a pleasant surprise, a refined and well-finished product, already renewed for a second season.