“Only Murders in the Building”: the first look of the second season arrived

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back in new episodes of the crime comedy. (StarPlus)

Unexpected deaths and mysteries will be back with the new episodes Only Murders in the Building, whose continuation is positioned among the most anticipated of the year. This is how Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will rejoin their skills as impromptu detectives who, it seems, weren’t bright enough to crack the case last season.

The teaser revealed by Star+ shows that everything starts right after the events of the last episode , when the protagonists are framed for the murder of Bunny Folger, the chairman of the Arconia board. The trio returns to the world of podcasts to launch a second season in which they will seek to defend their innocence about this crime. Meanwhile, as the plot progresses, more suspects will appear to clarify the clues and find the real culprit.

The second season will begin airing on June 28 on the platform. (StarPlus)

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, this comedy of the genre true crime It has managed to become one of the favorite titles on the platform due to the incredible chemistry of the actors, as well as the development of a script full of intrigue, absurd situations and dialogues to get more than one laugh out of the public.

Steve brings to life Charles, an actor from the 1980s who did police and detective shows; Martin Short is Oliver, a Broadway director who devises a way to tell the facts through a podcast; and Selena Gomez plays Mabel, a young woman trying to live independently and, luckily, has inherited an apartment from her aunt. All three are tenants of the Arconia building a place that will change their lives forever when they cross paths about a murder.

The leading trio will continue with the investigation of the case in this continuation. (StarPlus)

The acclaimed cast and guest stars of the comedy

Selena GomezSteve Martin Y Martin Short They lead the cast that also includes Aaron Domínguez, Amy Ryan, Vanessa Aspillaga, Julián Cihi, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, Zainab Jah, Russell G. Jones, James Caverly and Nathan Lane. Guest stars included celebrities such as Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Sting, Jimmy Fallon, among others. In addition, it was confirmed that the sequel will feature the participation of Cara Delevingne in the role of a sophisticated woman with ties to the art world.

Directing was handled by Jamie Babbit, Gillian Robespierre, Don Scardino, and Cherien Dabis, while series writing was made possible by Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Kirker Butler, Ben Smith, Kristin Newman, Thembi L. Banks, Madeleine George and Kim Rosenstock, Stephen Markley and Ben Philippe, and more screenwriters. Martin, Hoffman and the other two co-stars, Short and Gomez, have executive producing credit alongside Babbit, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Official poster of the new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building”. (StarPlus)

The fiction broadcast its episodes between the end of August and the middle of October 2021. First, the first three were released on Hulu and the rest of the season was divided into one release per week until reaching the end. With the official arrival of Star+ in Latin America, original productions like this are available to watch and have the same premiere mode to maintain the attention and expectation of the audience.

The new of Only Murders in the Building It will begin airing on June 28.

