“Only Murders in the Building”: the official trailer for the second season was revealed

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back in new episodes of the crime comedy. Check out the official trailer. (StarPlus)

The second season of Only Murders in the Building will arrive this month Star+ and we already have the official trailer of what the new episodes will be. The murder mystery comedy is back with the adventures of the trio of investigative podcasters Mabel, Charles and Oliver, played respectively by Selena GomezSteve Martin Y Martin Short.

The new clip shared by the platform reveals the protagonists involved in more problems. It is clear that they are persons of interest in the case that the police are investigating and are being brought in for questioning over the recent murder that occurred in the Arconia building. , the place where the three of them reside. The investigation isn’t over yet, and these crime and detective story buffs still believe there are loose ends. So, they will go in search of more evidence to solve this labyrinth with no way out.

Mabel, Charles and Oliver will be in the eye of the storm when they are considered persons of interest in the case investigated by the police. (StarPlus)

“Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments,” Gomez’s character is heard saying, and her colleagues add, “Whoever is doing this is playing us. This takes the investigation in a completely different direction.” Back in the ring, Mabel, Charles and Oliver will gather clues and point to new suspects in Bunny’s crime, although it will not be so easy to find the culprit.

Through funny dialogues and tense situations and lots of intrigue, Only Murders in the Building managed to captivate the audience with its first batch of chapters that debuted in 2021. This time, the sequel promises to return the interactions of these charismatic characters who will continue to work as a team in the style of Scooby Doo to find out what really happened in the building.

The leading trio will continue with the investigation of the case in this continuation. (StarPlus)

The acclaimed comedy of the genre true crime has managed to become one of the favorite titles in the catalog of Star+ for the amazing chemistry on stage they demonstrate Selena GomezSteve Martin Y Martin Short , a very particular selection of actors that attracted attention from the first moment of its launch. The series is an original creation by Martin in collaboration with John Hoffman.

Who are the characters in Only Murders in the Building?

Steve brings to life Charles, an actor from the 1980s who did police and detective shows; Martin Short is Oliver, a Broadway director who devises a way to tell the facts through a podcast; and Selena Gomez plays Mabel, a young woman trying to live independently and, luckily, has inherited an apartment from her aunt. The three are tenants of the Arconia building, a residential complex that will change their lives forever when they cross paths in connection with a murder.

The second season will begin airing on June 28 on the platform. (StarPlus)

Recurring stars include amy ryan as Jan, the assassin in the previous season; vanessa aspillaga as Úrsula, the building manager; Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver’s son; tina fey as Cinda Canning, the host of a famous podcast; Jackie Hoffmann resident Uma Heller; Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny, the assassinated president of the Arconia board; Nathan Lane like Teddy, another resident; and many more. For the brand new upcoming season, the British actress and model Cara Delevingne she joined the cast in the role of Alice, Mabel’s love interest.

The new of Only Murders in the Building It will start broadcasting on June 28 through Star+ .

