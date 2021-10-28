Reviews



Only Murders in the building, the review

It ended with the tenth episode “Only Murders in the Building”, Appreciated series with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez available on Star. It’s about a comedy noir which revolves around the unbridled passion of the three protagonists for i true crime podcast, more and more popular and appreciated – bordering on obsession – even in the real world. The series, in fact, plays on this morbid passion of people for crimes and the protagonists of “Only murders in the building“Manage to realize the” dream “of finding themselves at the crime scene and analyzing a case that the police have filed in a way perhaps a little too hasty.

The series, written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, mixes the many clichés of classic yellow and plays on the age difference between boomer And millennials, the two “older” protagonists, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and the young and mysterious Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). The three characters share, in addition to being residents of the imposing Arconia, by their great passion for a compelling true crime podcast and they find themselves together just when one evening the palace is evacuated and it is discovered the terrible death of Tim Kono. Who is Tim and why did he die? Is it really a suicide or is there something more behind it? The police immediately dismiss the case but the three protagonists are not so convinced that the police have followed the right lead. Thus they decide to become detective and not only: they decide to do so by launching their podcast, telling step by step the progress of their investigations.

“Only murders in the building”Flows pleasantly thanks to the perfect length of each episode and the constant exchange of words between the protagonists. In the middle of the part comedy the darker one also comes in, but always perfectly balanced, which, episode after episode, also reveals the secrets and backstories of the characters’ lives. Taking up a great classic like “The window on the courtyard”, Inside the Arconia everyone looks at everyone, from the windows you can know and discover many things – and you can never really trust anyone. Starting from this premise, the three protagonists will instead discover the importance of finding someone they can trust, allowing themselves the freedom to let themselves go and finally be themselves. But it is a long process, which requires a lot of effort, here speeded up by a series of events that offer one twist after another, leaving the viewer pending until the next episode (the episodes were released weekly).

While it’s not a flawless series, “Only murders in the building”Is well built and very pleasant to follow. As already mentioned, the length of the episodes makes it an ideal series for those looking for something that is interesting and at the same time fun to follow, without ever being too demanding. At the same time, he manages to create several food for thought, starting with the rampant passion for podcasts and the continuing obsession with crime – which seem more often a way to leave behind one’s problems and secrets, rather than a real interest. Within this plot the three protagonists demonstrate it very well, who work perfectly together, even if they are an unlikely trio.

Steve Martin plays a successful former actor who may never quite get out of his side; Martin Short he is a theater director always ready to launch new ideas, but he is not exactly what we would call a reliable person; Selena Gomez is Mabel Mora, a young woman who hides her suffering by behaving in a very shy way with others but who finds in the two “fellow detectives” a good foothold to try to leave the past behind once and for all. The stories of the three protagonists, in which Gomez unfortunately does not excel for her acting skills (but it works anyway), are surrounded by a series of characters equally unlikely and functional to the plot, each in its own way. Between special guests and recurring characters, there are Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, the queen of true crime podcasts, Nathan Lane as benefactor Teddy Dimans e Sting in the shoes of himself, Jane Lynch in the role of the crackling Sazz Pataki ed Amy Ryan in the role of Jan (there is also a tribute to “The Office” in one of the episodes). There is also room for Jimmy Fallon in a short curtain that makes it clear how much the influence of some characters (or television programs) can really overturn the situation and how we live in a society where the rule “for better or for worse, as long as you talk about it” applies too often . And for better or for worse, it’s important to remember that everything may not be what it seems.

Particularly episode 7 (The boy from 6B), in which the plot finally begins to unravel, told from Theo’s point of view (James Caverly), Teddy’s deaf son: for almost the entire duration of the episode, no voices are heard, but only ambient sounds, a choice that is very reminiscent of the (cult) underwater episode of “Bojack Horseman”. “Only murders in the building”, Apart from this episode, he manages to tell the same story from different points of view, which is why the narrative voice, unlike the classic series, is not unique. It was practically obvious and the arrival of one was confirmed second season of the series. As a rule, as required by the title and the statements of the characters, the murders to be taken into consideration are only those that take place inside the palace and at the Arconia the cards are ready to be reshuffled. Nothing is yet known about the release date but it cannot be ruled out that the second season will come out in 2022.











