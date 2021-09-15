Only Murders in the Building, the series with Selena Gomez renewed for a second season

The mysteries for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short do not end here: the Hulu Only Murders in the Building series has been renewed for a second season.

The first season has not yet come to an end, but Only Murders in the Building has already solved one of the biggest mysteries: how to get renewed for a second season.

The Hulu TV series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, which also features Gomez, Short, Jamie Babbitt, Jess Rosenthal and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman among its producers, will continue to tell its story with new episodes. (whose plot would have already been anticipated by a scene from the fourth episode).

“Everyone in our fantastic condo has worked with incredible passion and expertise through these truly difficult times, thanks in part to the support of Disney, Hulu and 20th TV, to create a first season that could be worthy of our legendary cast and our beloved New York, and to create a show dedicated to ties” he has declared John Hoffman “Knowing that we have managed to connect with the audience and have taken enough to achieve the possibility of being able to continue and move forward with this mix of mystery, comedy and empathy, it’s just too thrilling to put into words. For this now I’ll shut up, and I’ll just add a huge thank you to everyone. Can’t wait to continue!“.

Streamed by the Hulu streaming platform in the US, and by us available on Disney + via Star, Only Murders in the Building follows the stories of three strangers who share an obsession with true crime stories and suddenly find themselves involved in one of them.