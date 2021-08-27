News

Only Murders in the Building, the teaser of the series with Selena Gomez

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The series will make its debut on Hulu in a few weeks, on August 31st

Only Murders in the Building is the title of the starring series the pop star (PHOTO), born in 1992. In the past few hours Hulu has published the teaser of the production that will be able to count on the presence of well-known faces from the golden world of Hollywood.

Only Murders in the Building, the teaser

deepening



Selena Gomez, model for Vogue Australia and Vogue Singapore

The streaming platform distributed the video showing the first images of the television series, this is the text in the caption of the video: “How well do you know your neighbors?”.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short are the protagonists of the series that will make its debut in a few weeks, more precisely the August 31.

deepening



Selena Gomez for the first time blonde: on Instagram the photo

The teaser, lasting about one minute, brings the audience into the action showing characters, settings and synopses; three neighbors find themselves involved in a series of events between mystery and irony.

In a short time the teaser got more than 36,000 views on YouTube.

deepening



Selena Gomez launches a new palette of her beauty line

Subsequently, Hulu also published the official poster of the series on the Instagram profile that matters more than a million followers.

Loading...
Advertisements

deepening



DJ Snake & Selena Gomez, Selfish Love backstage released

During the years Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name at the registry office, has ranged between music, acting and fashion establishing itself as one of the most followed stars worldwide.

In the past few hours the voice of Lose You To Love Me won great media attention for the photo shoot made for Vogue Australia And Vogue Singapore.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

953
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
766
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
752
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
700
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
593
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
579
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
579
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
562
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
519
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
492
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top