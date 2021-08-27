Only Murders in the Building, the teaser of the series with Selena Gomez

The series will make its debut on Hulu in a few weeks, on August 31st

Only Murders in the Building is the title of the starring series the pop star (PHOTO), born in 1992. In the past few hours Hulu has published the teaser of the production that will be able to count on the presence of well-known faces from the golden world of Hollywood.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short are the protagonists of the series that will make its debut in a few weeks, more precisely the August 31.

The teaser, lasting about one minute, brings the audience into the action showing characters, settings and synopses; three neighbors find themselves involved in a series of events between mystery and irony. In a short time the teaser got more than 36,000 views on YouTube.

Subsequently, Hulu also published the official poster of the series on the Instagram profile that matters more than a million followers.

During the years Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name at the registry office, has ranged between music, acting and fashion establishing itself as one of the most followed stars worldwide. In the past few hours the voice of Lose You To Love Me won great media attention for the photo shoot made for Vogue Australia And Vogue Singapore.

