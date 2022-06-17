“Only Murders in the Building”: They release a new trailer for the series starring Selena Gomez on Star+ | celebrity | rmmn | SHOWS

The second season of “Only Murders in the Building” presented a new and revealing trailer a few days after its premiere on the platform Star+. The original series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will arrive in Latin America on Tuesday, June 28.

In this season, after the shocking death of Bunny Folger, Arconia’s chairman of the board, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), work energetically to find out who the killer is.

However, the die seems to be cast for the protagonists. And there are three complications: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, they become the subject of the competition’s podcast and they have to deal with a group of New York residents who think they are the murderers.

“Only Murders in the Building” is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

It should be noted that the series “Only Murders in the Building” will maintain its star cast this new season, although new talents such as Cara Delevigne, Andrea Martin and Zoe Colleti have also been confirmed.

