Only Murders in the Building: why was Gomez chosen?

Vanity Fair chatted with the showrunner John Hoffman and the casting director Tiffany Little Canfield on how they put together the talent team. As for the character of Mabel, Hoffman explained that the goal was to highlight a clash between several generations of New Yorkers – the city where the story is set.

“The whole series is built on the classic that meets the modern in our minds. And only theoretically, we were thinking this way across the board. How could we take these two legendary and classic comedians and then compare them to New York, make them modern today, and find the perfect way to blend the classic and the modern around New York? Once Selena Gomez was brought up, it was easier. That was really the moment when the light bulb went on… I had seen it there Wizards of Waverly and I recognized her immediately. It gives off its own particular vibe and has a very cutting humor ”.

The series with stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short tells the story of three people who share an obsession with the stories of real crimes and, finally, find themselves caught up in a true mystery. When a bloody death takes place inside their luxurious Upper West Side condo, the three suspect it is a murder and use their knowledge to try to uncover the truth, all while recording a podcast dedicated to their own. investigations, thus uncovering secrets that date back many years.

